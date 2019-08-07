WASHINGTONVILLE — Washingtonville Borough Council has awarded a contract for engineering services toward demolishing a condemned former bar at Water and Front streets.
The council awarded the contract Tuesday night to low bidder R. K. Webster for $7,881, which includes project design and construction supervision.
The work will be funded by a Community Development Block Grant from Montour County.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski anticipates the demolition will be done in about six months.
After the building is razed, the borough will put a lien on the property for the demolition costs and any funds available will go back into the CDBG program, he said.