DANVILLE — Borough council members approved a final contract agreement over wages with AFSCME, the municipal employee trade union, for the next five years.
According to borough Manager Shannon Berkey, the contract stipulates the average rate and percent increase every year through 2026 is $0.85 an hour per year or a 2.92 percent.
Personal leave days will be increased from four to five days.
In making his recommended approval to council members, Wes Walters, financial committee, said that "it is fair for everyone. For us, and for employees."
CDBG funds
The borough received an estimated $99,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for qualifying projects that will strengthen infrastructure and help improve quality of life, said Kristin McLaughlin, of SEDA-Council of Governments, at Tuesday night's Danville Borough council meeting.
Now, council members are tasked with coming up with projects that are needed, but also qualify under terms of the CDBG grant program.
Board members then spent some time suggesting possible projects: for parks that could benefit, street repairs and addressing blight.
McLaughlin suggested that council members think more about it and come back at a future meeting with their ideas.
She also handed out packets that detailed the process of applying for grant money.
"There is a timeline," she cautioned.
McLaughlin suggested June 30 as the project summary due date, with review and selection of projects July 13.
Application submission deadline is Oct. 1.
Eligible activities include: water system improvements; housing rehabilitation; public/community and recreation facilities; public services; street and road improvements; parking facilities; economic development; and utllities (other than water/sewer).
Ineligible activities include: operation and maintenance activities; political activities; new housing construction; and equipment.
In other business:
A letter from the Thomas Beaver Free Library requesting financial support from the borough, in order to continue to provide services to the community will be looked at during discussions of the 2022 budget.
The borough's planning commission has conditionally approved a final land development plan for the construction of a parking lot accessory for STRONG Industries, at 293 Industrial Court.
Council plans to approve the Act 537 Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project at its June 8 meeting. Approval, however, cannot happen until the townships that use the Danville plant also approve the plan, which is estimated at a cost of $13 million.
The project includes replacing the Fisher Court Pump Station and force main; replacing the Franklin St. sewer; replacing the belt filter press with two new centrifuges; and replacing the existing greenhouse with a new CMU (concrete) building to house the dewatering system, as well as provide enclosed areas for equipment and truck storage.