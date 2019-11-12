DANVILLE — By a vote of 5-to-3, Danville Borough Council members voted down the proposed 2020 general fund budget of $2.64 million Tuesday night.
"I think taxes are high enough. The elderly can't take any more of this," Councilman Jim Gregg said at the finance committee meeting before the council meeting. He said the council keeps adding more and more on top. "We need to crunch some numbers," he said.
Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt said he changed his mind about the budget after talking with council members. "I feel we can do due diligence for the community and I feel we can work a little harder," he said.
Finance committee members who voted in favor of the budget were Chairman John Rodman, who was on a speakerphone; council President Kevin Herritt and Vice President Byard Woodruff.
Councilman Wes Walters, who was also on speakerphone, Stigerwalt, Gregg, Howard Beers and Jeremiah Walter voted against the budget.
Woodruff said the proposed tax increase was the lowest in some time.
To balance the 2019 budget, the council increased real estate taxes by 4.99 percent for the sixth consecutive year, an average increase of $39 per property owner.
The finance committee will meet at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the borough building to discuss changes to the budget.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the council will have to hold a special meeting to adopt a preliminary budget since the budget needs to be adopted by Dec. 31. The budget and tax ordinance need to be advertised and the budget has to be available for public inspection for 10 days, she said.
The finance committee proposed a 4 percent tax increase with an average increase per homeowner of $34.30 per year or $2.87 more per month. The additional revenue would have brought in $67,749.
Berkey said increases in the budget included a $10,000 pledge to the Danville Business Alliance; $4,700 for police computer software; $15,000 for a grant match for the police for a traffic light upgrade; $66,000 for an F-550 truck for the street department; $17,400 for a salt spreader, plower and handler for the street department; and $37,733 for a pump station roof.
Berkey said the tax increase wasn't related to the borough borrowing $800,000 and reallocating $200,000 to raise the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees, which cost $1 million more than expected.
She said the increase didn't relate to the council borrowing an estimated $1.9 million for the new police station.
Initially, the borough was looking at a 7.2 percent tax increase, which would have been detrimental, Rodman said at the committee meeting. He said the 4 percent increase wasn't perfect, but was a reasonable level.
According to the finance committee, a total of $116,691 in unavoidable expenses in the budget are a 9.5 percent increase in health insurance; a 2 percent per union contract increase for non-uniformed workers; a 2 percent increase for union members; a 50-cent increase per hour for part-time employees; a liability insurance increase of 5 percent; an 8.6 percent increase in vehicle insurance; a 7.75 percent percent increase in workers compensation insurance; and an 8.6 percent increase in property and fire insurance.
At the finance committee meeting, Stigerwalt said he didn't know what could be cut. He said the committee cut half the pledge for the police grant for a traffic light; a borough server; phase one for a culvert along Upper Mulberry Street; decreased administrative salary and wage increases from 3 percent to 1 percent; and rejected a borough building roof, a roof at the senior center and salaries and wages for a new employee of the street department.
Herritt said the committee was responsible in transferring $175,000 from the capital reserve.
He said there may be a bright spot with the 2021 budget as the council would be able to not increase taxes then.