Council mourns loss of vice president, appoints new councilman

DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council members held a moment of silence for former council Vice President Bill Rogers, who recently passed away.
Council Vice President Kevin Herritt said Tuesday that Rogers had served on council since January 2008 and, until February, was vice president. He chaired the street, code and zoning and flood committees of the council. Before that, he was active in Boy Scouts as a leader, when Herritt first met him. Rogers also served as a zoning hearing board chairman.
The council last week appointed former Councilman Bob Cope to replace Rogers to represent the Second Ward. Cope had submitted his name for consideration.
Mayor Bernie Swank administered the oath of office to Cope before the meeting.
The council also adopted an ordinance prohibiting parking on Jacobs Alley from Bloom Street to East Mahoning Street.
Automated Red Light Enhancement grant
Members voted to submit an application for an Automated Red Light Enhancement grant to PennDOT for $396,550 to upgrade and modernize traffic signals at Route 11 and State Hospital Drive.
While borough manager Shannon Berkey said a match isn't required for the grant, the application may be more favorably looked upon if the borough committed some funds. The council agreed to pledge $20,000 if the grant is approved. She said the borough won't know until 2020 if the application will be approved.
Mill Street beautification project
The council also approved seeking requests for proposals from engineers on what will be feasible for a Mill Street beautification project. Proposals will be accepted until July 18 and opened at SEDA-COG in Lewisburg.
The borough plans to use Community Development Block Grant funds from 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the work. About $140,000 will be available for the construction budget. SEDA-COG administers the borough's CDBG program.
Tyler Dombroski, of SEDA-COG, said the borough will be seeking projects for funding for the CDBG 2019 program, which benefits a majority of residents with low to moderate incomes. The council expects to choose projects in August. The final public hearing on the projects will be held in September. The borough's allocation in 2018 was $97,304.
State Hospital Drive gift approved to go to state
The council also approved a resolution approving a gift of a portion of State Hospital Drive to the state. This involves 730 feet and the borough already has in the works plans to upgrade that section. Borough officials believe a single owner of the entire length of the drive is in the best interest of all parties and boroughs offer it as a gift to the state.
Berkey said state legislators would have to make the offer in the form of a bill which will take some time.