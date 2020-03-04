DANVILLE — The Danville Borough Council approved entering into contract talks with the Danville Police Officers Association.
The association, in a letter dated Feb. 12, requested the bargaining talks. Officers Justin Stanley and Keith Davenport will participate in negotiations with Officer Jared Bangs serving as an alternate.
Stanley serves as association president. The police contract expires at the end of the year.
The council, on Tuesday night, also learned four letters of intent have been received for the police chief position. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, previously said he would apply for the position to replace Police Chief Eric Gill, who retired.
In other business, council members:
Received $4,320 in a loss control grant from the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Risk Management Association. The money will be used for a new section of fencing near the pavilion at the Hartman Recreation Area.
Approved placing a stop sign at the intersection of alleys north from Bloom Street to Center Street between Ash Street and Vine Street.
Approved a borough planning commission recommendation for Green Thumb Industries, at 601 E. Market St., to alter the truck maneuvering easement for a chiller system. They also approved subdivisions of a parcel at 324 Green St. resulting in two building lots and of a vacant lot to develop two building lots on Foust Street. A two-family home will be constructed on each lot. Recommendations by the borough's Historical and Architectural Review Board included replacing windows at the rear of 569 Mill St.; replacing a door on the east side of the Montour County Jail, at 255 Church St.; replacing a fence at 135 W. Market St.; and demolishing a deteriorated porch on the east side of a building at 64 Bloom St.
Learned Dave Callahan, of Danville American Legion Post, plans to hold an annual ceremony to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, honoring victims of the World Trade Center, Pentagon and airline flight takeovers and American military personnel who have died in the war against terrorism. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Legion parking lot but subject to change depending upon the number of people attending and community organizations participating. Callahan plans to hold an informal meeting in April to determine which organizations are interested in participating. He can be reached at 570-271-1145.