DANVILLE — Two Danville police officers have been hired.
The Danville Borough Council Tuesday voted to hire Eric Routch as a full-time officer. He had been a part-time officer and will start full-time immediately, Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said.
Christopher Bigger was hired as a full-time officer pending psychological and medical exams.
Both will start at a salary of $43,300.
Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, said a vacancy was created by the retirement of Police Chief Eric Gill and the other position was budgeted as an additional officer last year. An officer was hired but accepted a position with another department.
The council also hired Zachary Derr as a part-time street department employee at $11.50 per hour. He began duties Wednesday.
In other business:
Council members approved Berkey signing a reimbursement agreement with PennDOT for the borough to receive $229,056 as part of the Montour Street Bridge rehabilitation project. The money is 80 percent retroactive for the project, which costs a total of $936,320. The borough's share of the cost is $26,365. The project was completed last year.
The council allowed Drew Hagerman, owner of CrossFit Iron and Steel, at 568 Ferry St., to use part of the municipal parking lot behind the beer distributor May 17 for a strongman event starting at 9 a.m. Berkey said he will have to make sure Geisinger is OK with this because street Superintendent Bruce Earlston said Geisinger uses that lot to park vehicles. The council also directed that he have liability insurance, which includes the borough.
Council members received a request from Christ Memorial Episcopal Church to plant trees for Arbor Day, which is April 24. They plan to plant them near the church as well as around the borough. Jackie Hart, director of code and building development, said they will need to complete an application for the council to review.
Matt Hickey, president of Danville Area Little League, submitted a letter stating the 2020 Little League season begins May 2 and will mark its 65th year. He asked if two representatives from the borough could throw the annual first pitch. Council President Kevin Herritt and Councilman Wes Walters volunteered. Two representatives from the Washies Fire Company will also participate. The fire company owns the Little League complex.
Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger said he will attend Thursday's Cooper Township supervisors' meeting to ask if residents doing controlled burning will call the 911 center and provide their name and address so the fire company isn't called unnecessarily. He said this poses a liability to the fire department volunteers and their equipment.
Buckenberger said a structure fire in Boiling Springs on Monday claimed the life of a young firefighter and the woman he was trying to rescue when a back porch collapsed. "This hits home with the volunteer service we do every day and we appreciate the young men and women who protect this community," he said.