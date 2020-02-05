DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council members approved paperwork for a $39,700 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Services for new police radios.
The grant represents 54 percent of the project cost estimate, which is $72,222.
Included in the council action Tuesday night was a letter of intent to meet conditions and a grant agreement.
Fire police services debt
The council also received a copy of a letter sent to Valley Township's supervisors seeking a $350 balance owed for Danville Fire Police services. The total for fire police services in 2019 was $600.
In a letter to the supervisors and township fire company, Danville Fire Board secretary Deanna Force wrote that if the payment wasn't received by Jan. 31, fire police coverage would be suspended to calls in the township.
In 2019, the 14 members of the fire police volunteered 458 hours at emergencies, 1,204 hours at activities and events and 46 hours in training or a total of 1,706 hours throughout the area.
In other business, council members:
Approved the retirement of water plant operator George Reilly effective June 30.
Approved re-enactor activities during the Danville Heritage Festival, which will be held in downtown Danville July 18. They heard from re-enactors Brad Becker and Dave Thomas. Becker said he will fire a half-scale cannon model from Riverfront Park three times during the educational event. Blanks are fired from the 19th century cannon he has been using the past three years during the festival, which was previously held at Hess Field. Thomas said he will be setting up two original Civil War telegraphs during the festival.
Approved Historical Architectural Review Board recommendations to remove a deteriorating concrete wall on the East Market Street side of the Thomas Beaver Library, at 317 Ferry St. The wall will be rebuilt to match the stacked stone wall on the Ferry Street side and a black aluminum gate will be installed to allow access to the side yard. Two double hung 3-foot by 6-foot windows were approved for Old Forge Brewing Co., at 530 Mill St. They will be placed on the north side of the second floor.