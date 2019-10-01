DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council plans to borrow $800,000 to pay the contractor raising the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees. The project is costing $1 million more than expected.
Council members learned Tuesday night the ordinance to borrow the money will be ready to adopt at their next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in the municipal building.
The money will be borrowed from Fulton Bank at an interest rate of 3.38 percent for one year with the hope that additional funds can be found to make up the loan, borough manager Shannon Berkey said.
The borough has reallocated $200,000 from a flood mitigation grant to remove shoaling from Mahoning Creek for the levee-raising project. The state Department of Community and Economic Development allowed the change.
Council President Kevin Herritt said borough officials continue to investigate options on the levee project, which costs much more than anticipated. Raising the levee is needed to prevent changes in flood insurance for residents in half of Danville.
Herritt said they want to make sure the proper steps are followed and they need to figure out what happened and who all was involved. He said he hopes the matter "can be resolved sooner rather than later."
Donna Dietz, of Grand Street, told the council the project was nearly complete in her neighborhood. She said she wished the contractor would have worked later into the evening instead of starting at 5:45 in the morning and waking people with the sound of machinery. She said evening hours would have been more reasonable. "It's over and I didn't like it," she said, asking the council to consider different hours for future work.
Unforseen cost
When Berkey announced the project would cost much more than expected, she said it shocked borough officials. She said the borough is checking on the possibility of grants to help fund the work.
She said an unforeseen condition of excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings but, in some places, the depth is up to 3 feet and the average topsoil depth is estimated at one foot to 18 inches, she said.
New estimates, compiled with actual data from a sample section of a completed levee, showed the remaining construction will cost an additional $1 million. One hundred percent of the bid quantity for imported fill has been used and the project is only 50 percent complete, she said previously.
The levees need to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements so they can remain certified for flood insurance purposes. FEMA changed the standards after flooding by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.