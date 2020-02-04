WASHINGTONVILLE — Borough officials will delay until next week deciding the future of a log cabin unearthed during the demolition of a former condemned bar.
The Washingtonville Borough Council tabled action Tuesday night since a state historical preservation office will provide technical assistance about the cabin dating as early as 1775 and an Amish contractor will meet with borough officials on Thursday.
After obtaining information from both sources, the council plans to hold a special meeting sometime next week to discuss the two-story log cabin where a building had been constructed around it. The bar was condemned three and one-half years ago along Water Street or Route 54.
Chris Crossley, who owned the property, said he would have told council members the history of the building but he let the borough do what it wanted to do. He said he planned to file a lawsuit against the borough.
"I tried to go through the historic society and they shot me down," he said of a historical society in Philadelphia.
Council President Frank Dombroski said he had time to bring the structure up to the building code. During a sometimes heated discussion where Crossley wasn't speaking at the beginning or end of the meeting where public comment is welcomed, Dombroski told him to take a seat. "See you in court," Crossley said.
Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the structure was in a very bad physical condition with an engineer determining it would cost $100,000 to bring it up to current building code regulations which didn't include replacing the roof and electrical work. He said the building was a safety issue and the borough did what it had to do to address the issue.
Resident Dawn Doran said she worries about safety, adding the log cabin is crumbling.
"I knew it was one of the first two buildings in Washingtonville," Crossley said.
Crossley said he didn't receive notification of the demolition. Tyler Dombroski said a letter was sent to him with Crossley saying he didn't receive it. He said he would have removed items he had stored there if he had been notified. He said he lost thousands of dollars worth of items in the building where the locks were changed and the building was broken into.
Tyler Dombroski said the demolition contractor has proposed to remove the cabin piece by piece and catalog the beams that could be stored in a warehouse for later reconstruction. That would be an additional $9,000 in cost which is available in the Community Development Block Grant from Montour County since not all of the approximately $75,000 grant was spent on the demolition that is costing about $34,000.
Frank Dombroski said the cabin could have been the first hotel in Washingtonville. "Everyone I have talked to has said we should do what we can to salvage it," he said.
Tyler Dombroski said the county commissioners, who approved the grant, said the borough should do what it can to save the log cabin.