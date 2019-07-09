DANVILLE — Danville borough will seek $400,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to remove sediment in Mahoning Creek.
Council members approved the grant application for the Flood Mitigation Program Tuesday night.
Borough manager Shannon Berkey said the original application was for $300,000, but the borough decided to seek the full amount of the grant. No match will be required on the borough's part, she said.
In other business, the council:
Approved an Automated Red Light Enforcement Program project funding agreement for the Bloom, Walnut and Ferry intersection. Berkey said the funds would be used to upgrade equipment such as arm masts and wiring and crosswalks if needed.
Approved the Danville Fire Police assisting at the annual Reliance Hose Company Parade in Middleburg on Aug. 8.
Allowed Rock God Brewing Co. to have seasonal outdoor seating.
June report
Borough health officer Scott A. Smith, in his June report, handled a complaint about spoiled chicken at Weis Markets. He found a computerized reporting system failed to report a malfunctioning cooler in a timely manner. He now requires all cooler temperatures are checked and documented hourly by the staff until the issue is resolved.