RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Council members will seek a grant to improve the borough park with help from Bob Stoudt.
Stoudt, the director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, told the council Monday night he could help members apply for a grant through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. He said the application deadline is April 20 and the grant would include a 50/50 match on the part of the borough.
Any new feature in the playground will have to be handicapped-accessible, he said. The path to that piece of equipment would need to be handicapped-accessible as well, he said.
He said the first step is planning, which would include opinions on what people want to see in the park.
Mayor John LaMotte said years ago the borough obtained a grant through Merck to purchase Playworld System equipment for the park. He said the council was considering replacing a piece of playground apparatus at the park. "I'm all for making it more compliant for everybody," he said.
Stoudt said the recreation commission is working with Washingtonville borough to obtain a swingset for its park, which would have four regular swings, a handicapped-accessible swing and a swing for a toddler. He said there would be a handicapped-accessible walkway from a handicapped-accessible parking space at the park.
He suggested using an online poll on the recreation commission's Facebook page to ask people who use the Riverside park about several options the borough is considering for the park. Results from the poll could be discussed at the council's April 2 meeting, he said.
The council hopes to include a handicapped parking space for the park in its plans.
Street maintenance
The council also discussed street paving for this year. Councilman Peter Fleming said the streets are deplorable in many parts of the borough. This year, the borough hasn't spent as much as it has in other years on snow maintenance and has funds it can tap into, he said.
Borough secretary-treasurer Debbie Bausch said there is a carryover of at least $20,000 from state liquid fuel reimbursements from last year. The borough expects to receive $93,000 in liquid fuel reimbursements this year, she said.
"We're getting further and further behind on street maintenance," Fleming said. He said he would be glad to increase the amount for paving this year because it will be more expensive next year.
"We're shooting ourselves in the foot," council member Carolyn Bausch said.
"We're negligent if we don't do something," Fleming said.
Council members agreed to seek bids for paving streets. Streets include Fifth Street from the Avenue D intersection; Fifth Street from Avenue D to Avenue E; Fifth Street from the Avenue F intersection; Fifth Avenue from Fifth to Sixth Street; Fifth Avenue from Sixth Street to Route 4001; Gearhart Street from Montour to Chestnut Street; Gearhart Street from Chestnut to Factory Street; 11th Street to the Avenue H intersection; and Douglas Drive and Maple Street.
Safe digging month
The council also proclaimed "Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month" for April.
The proclamation encourages excavators and homeowners to dial 8-1-1 at least three business days before an excavation project, including small projects such as planting a tree, building a deck or swimming pool or replacing a driveway, to avoid injury and to remind excavators that three business days notice is the law for safe digging.