RIVERSIDE — Riverside Borough Council members discussed banning right turns during certain hours when the traffic signal is red on Route 54.
Council Vice President Barb Kriner will obtain information from Danville officials about how they had a similar sign placed at an intersection.
Council member Carolyn Bausch said turning right on red onto Route 54 is a safety hazard hazard in Riverside. She suggested the turns be prohibited from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
People at the English Garden can't get in or out when vehicles are making right turns on Route 54 headed toward Riverside, she said at Monday night's borough council meeting.
The council also approved Chip Adams to do sewer manhole work for five days not to exceed $10,000. Council President John Domanski said it took all day on Friday for Adams to remove a manhole that was rusted shut and paved over on Avenue G. He said there are 24 to 25 manholes in Riverside that can't be opened.
Councilman Brian Whitenight asked why they were that way and Domanski said they were rusted fast or paved over or both.
Bausch said Adams did similar work in Milton and did a good job.
The council voted to have Steinbacher Builders, of Danville, install an emergency battery-operated exit sign on the inside of the borough building front door, install a new interior door and install tile flooring at the entrance. A new outside motion light will also be installed. The project cost will be $3,804.