DANVILLE — Several personnel decisions and new committee assignments were the main topics of conversation, and voting, at the Danville Borough Council meeting Tuesday night.
Max VonBlohn resigned from the Danville Municipal Authority, and a replacement, Donald L. Lutz, was appointed to fill the open seat.
Key committee assignments included: Finance, Wes Walters, Jim Gregg, and Byard Woodruff; police (safety), Bernie Swank, Byard Woodruff, Howard Beers; sewer, Christian Force, Howard Beers, Joe Stigerwalt; personnel, Wes Walters, Howard Beers, Joe Stigerwalt; streets, Joe Stigerwalt, Jeremiah Walter, Howard Beers; and Parks and Recreation, Howard Beers, Jeremiah Walter, Christian Force.
Council members were made aware that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be collecting data to complete a statewide network screening for potential safety improvements. Traffic counters will be set in the borough starting this month through April, "and are not being set for any project or speed trap," said Gavin Gray, chief, PennDOT highway safety section, bureau of maintenance and operations, in a letter sent to the borough.