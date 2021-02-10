DANVILLE — Two white males passed counterfeit $100 bills to three Danville businesses in recent weeks, and Danville police and the U.S. Treasury Department are investigating.
Danville Police Chief Jonathan Swank said two businesses reported getting the fake bills within the past few weeks, while Danville Borough Councilman Christian Force said at Tuesday night's meeting his vegan restaurant, PB&J Bar, also was hit with a counterfeit bill.
"We don't really have any good suspects," Swank said.
Swank said after the meeting that Catawissa police called their Danville counterparts and reported a Black suspect had passed a fake bill in that borough. Swank said the Danville suspects were two white males. He did not know if the suspects in the two communities were working together. He said a local bank reported to borough police they spotted a couple of the counterfeit bills believed to have come from businesses, but the bank already had sent the bills to the Treasury Department.
Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance, also warned merchants about the counterfeit bills.
"In each case, the $100 bills had the same serial number and looked real," Dressler wrote in a release. "Please be aware of the bills that your business is taking; if possible, use a counterfeit detector pen. Counterfeit bills cannot be accepted at financial institutions."
She recommended business owners who notice a counterfeit bill or bills contact Danville police law enforcement at 570-275-2101.
In a related issue, Swank said at the council meeting that someone "spoofed" the borough police phone number and called a woman who was recently arrested to make her believe a Danville officer was calling her. She recognized the caller was not with the police and reported it. He said that if anyone receives a suspicious call that has the Danville police phone number, they should call the police back to verify whether it was them.