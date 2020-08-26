DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners Tuesday awarded nearly $62,000 in federal funds to first responders for personal protective equipment.
The Community Development Block Grant money for the first responders totaled $61,780. Of that, $44,865 came from the county's $166,152 allocation and $16,915 came from Danville Borough's cut of $62,588.
The county plans to distribute $104,687 to businesses; $16,600 for administration; $39,473.00 for Danville business help and $6,200 for administration.
They also extended the deadline for small businesses to apply for some of the $1.6 million in CARES Act coronavirus relief funds the county was allocated.
Thirty-one small businesses applied by the extended deadline of Aug. 21, more than the eight that applied by the earlier Aug. 18 deadline, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said. The deadline for municipalities is Aug. 31 and for nonprofits is Sept. 11.
The commissioners also accepted the lower of two bids — $19,682 — from Akita Security, of Northumberland, 28 video security cameras at the county administration center and a second bid of $19,334 from Akita for 32 cameras at the county jail visitors center.
In other business, the commissioners:
Appointed acting Lt. Todd Leffler as full-time lieutenant at the county jail at a salary of $50,000 a year.
Reappointed Frank Dombroski to the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority for five more years.
Accepted the resignation of county Veterans Affairs Director John Novak, who is retiring Nov. 2.