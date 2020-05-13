DANVILLE — Montour County will borrow $4 million to help restore and realign its buildings.
The commissioners voted on Tuesday to accept a proposal from Jersey Shore Bank for 12 years at 2.18 percent interest.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said the bank's interest rate and terms were the best out of the five proposals received.
He said the county would not use all $4 million.
“Our intention is to draw down during construction," Holdren said afterward. "It will not be four million. We will sell Woodbine properties. It will probably be something less than two million."
The county plans to refinance the money not spent on the building projects, which also include renovation of the county jail visitors center. Holdren said previously the county needed to borrow more money since the scope of the work had become a lot more involved than initially thought and due to inflation driving up costs.
The county is planning a building project bidders conference sessions May 20 and 26 at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. each day to limit the number of people there at the same time. The bids will be due on June 16 and the commissioners plan to award the contracts at the June 23 meeting.
The commissioners last month rejected 14 bids from various contractors for the extensive work.
"Given the current economic conditions, we believe we can save the taxpayers a significant amount of money by rebidding," Holdren said at the time.
Making polling places safer
The commissioners also are seeking an election security grant for expenses related to enhancing election technology and making the polling places safer.
"We will have adequate protection for our poll workers and folks who come to vote," Holdren said. "We will limit the number of people in the poll and enforce social distancing in line and one way traffic where possible. Everyone must wear masks."
Every voter will receive a new pen to prevent spread of coronavirus.
The county also can expect many more mailed in votes. Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said that as of Tuesday, the county had received more than 1,500 absentee ballot applications, which Holdren estimated is about three times the normal amount received.
The county is receiving an $1,140 protection grant from the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania's Pa. Counties Risk Pool, which is insurance the association provides.
The county will use the money to pay for protective equipment for county offices, such as protective shields to prevent the possible spread of virus.
In other business, the commissioners:
Voted in favor of Mahoning Township joining the Montour Area Recreation Association.
Approved Children and Youth Services contracts, one for a service agreement with Northampton County for juvenile detention at a rate of $265 per day, and one an agreement to pay $100 per forensic interview to Geisinger Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.
Agreed to seek a grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to pay for protective equipment, supplies, cyber security measures and increases in mail-in voting.
Hired Regina Adams as a fiscal technician at $34,000 a year and Tiffany Spudes as a clerk-typist at $19,500 at Children and Youth.
Approved moving per-diem deputy coroner, Scott Lynn II, to full-time at $28,000 a year, effective April 27.
Accepted the retirement of Correctional Officer Dennis G. Mertz, effective May 22.