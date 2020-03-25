DANVILLE — Montour County had to purchase personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves and eyewear, for county law enforcement and Children and Youth Services after the state reneged on its promise to do so, Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
Finn drove to a company in Jefferson County on Wednesday afternoon to pick up the equipment for the sheriff's office, probation, the county jail and Children and Youth to protect workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protective gear has been in short supply because of increased demands related to the growing number of COVID-19 cases.
"Nobody is helping us — the federal and state governments aren't helping us and our first responders," Finn said. "We have to take it upon ourselves to try to find a Pennsylvania company that does this and that's what we're doing."
He said the county received a call the previous Wednesday from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency promising an entire pallet of the personal protective equipment. Two days later, the state reneged on that promise, he said.
"I have been in touch with the governor's office and they have not gotten back with me," he said. "I realize they have a tough job to do and there aren't enough supplies, but they promised us."
When he arrived at the company, the plan was for the equipment to be delivered to his vehicle, along with the bill. Finn planned to stay outside. He said the county will purchase the items, which county Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland said will cost $821.
Meanwhile, Burkland said emergency responders in Montour County are taking precautions while answering calls during the pandemic related to a coronavirus strain that has spread around the world.
He said they are practicing social distancing "as much as possible."
Each emergency service has precautions in place to limit exposure as much as possible while responding to calls, he said.
"The fewer to do the job, the better," he said after the state Department of Health announced two new cases in Montour County Tuesday, bringing the total to three in the county.
Burkland received no further information on whether the cases involved males or females, their ages or if they were self-quarantined.
He said he is in contact with state health officials as well as with Geisinger.
"We are back and forth numerous times each day," he said.
Burkland advised people to continue to practice social distancing and to isolate as is recommended nationwide.
Back to school plans
The Danville Area School District plans to be open on April 7 and 8 for staff members to return to their buildings and prepare for students to return on April 9, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools across the state through April 6.
Boyle said Tuesday that remote learning is doable and teachers have been preparing materials and training to teach their classes from home. It will not look like the classroom setting, but will provide continuity of education for our students, she said.
"Grading is not a priority at this time, learning opportunities are the concern," she said.
When asked if students may not return this school year, she said the district right now is concentrating on distance learning.
She hopes seniors will be able to graduate on time.
Younger students are expected to move up a grade provided it is appropriate for the student.
"Schools are encouraged to provide continuity of education through a good-faith effort. Instruction should be appropriate and reasonable," Boyle said.
On Monday, Boyle released a statement saying the district's leadership team and school board understand that these are trying times. We recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our staff, students and families, but our goal is to cooperate in keeping everyone healthy."
Since the district has spring break scheduled for April 9-13, the district will update parents on any changes to that schedule in the future.
"Our teachers are working to provide various options for the students. Just like everyone else we want things to get back to normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work through the day to day operations," she said.
Danville Child Development Center
While some area child care facilities have obtained waivers to remain open, the Danville Child Development Center closed its two facilities March 17, Executive Director Diana Verbeck said.
About 110 children ranging from infants through school age are affected.
"Our board of directors decided, after much discussion, it was a community health issue, as well as trying to be part of flattening the curve and to put safety and the health of our children, their families and employees first," she said.
As for their families, she said she understood many parents are working from home and spending time with their children. Several of their employees also have young families.
Some employees have school-age children and also care for elderly parents, she said. She said a very small population of the center's families works in direct health care.
She hopes they can reopen within 24 hours of the governor lifting the mandate on being closed to provide our mission, "a safe and nurturing high-quality childhood education."
"We don't want to overcrowd kids in rooms," she said.
"The teachers are chomping at the bit to get back to work and see the kids. They are reaching out to kids and families through Facetime and our messaging app," she said.
In a letter to parents and guardians, she wrote, "Life, in at least the near term, is different and disrupted for all of us."
She concluded, "You are not alone, we are all working through this together."
Online programs, resources
Despite the Thomas Beaver Free Library in Danville being closed, people can access books, programs and other resources online, said Library Director Kathleen McQuiston.
The library will be closed through at least April 6 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The little ones will be happy to know that Storytime with Miss Beth is still happening online, McQuiston said.
Residents can access thousands of eBooks and audiobooks online for kids, teens and adults, she said.
They are collecting and updating all these resources at sites.google.com/view/tbflonline.
She said they'd love to hear from people. To request a resource, email tbflstaff@ptd.net or send a message through Facebook.
All books, DVDs, magazines and interlibrary loans will be renewed automatically.
Offices remain closed
Riverside Borough and Mahoning Township continue to operate under a state of emergency. Municipal offices for both are closed until further notice. Borough and township police are on duty.
Messages will be checked daily and responded to as appropriate.
Danville borough offices are closed also to the public.
The Montour County Courthouse and other county offices are closed to the public until further notice.
The public can drop off documents in the vestibule of the courthouse. Deliveries from the Postal Service, FedEx and UPS are still being accepted.
The courts will remain open for essential services.
County offices will remain staffed and the public is advised to call individual offices for assistance.
The Montour County Food Bank distribution, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon today will go on as scheduled. People picking up food should remain in their vehicles and the food will be delivered to them.
People who receive home deliveries will continue to be served.
Registrations will be completed by phone by calling 570-271-3028. All other human services functions will be done by phone.