Beginning tomorrow night, the Montour County zoning ordinance committee will hold listening/work sessions for residents of Anthony Township, Liberty Township, Mayberry Township and Washingtonville Borough on separate evenings regarding proposed Solar Energy amendments to the county zoning ordinance, said Greg Molter, Montour County Planning Commission director.
These sessions will be open only to the residents of the municipality for that location. All sessions will start at 7 p.m., Molter said.
The location of the meetings are as follows:
Washingtonville Borough – tonight, Montour Preserve’s Education Center, 374 Preserve Road, Danville.
Anthony Township – Monday, Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville.
Liberty Township – Tuesday, Municipal Meeting Room, 123 Mooresburg Road, Danville.
Mayberry Township – To be determined.
"We don't have anything to share with residents because we don't know where we are going yet," Molter said on Tuesday. "But we want to hear what residents want to say."
Some of their concerns, Molter said, "might be how far back from the road are these solar arrays going to be? All these things we'll be looking at. How much am I going to hear? Is there anything I'm going to get out of this? Is there anything they are going to take from it?"
Molter just wants to hear people "put it all on the table, and then when we get all of those comments, those concerns, we'll go to the professionals, and find out what we can answer in regard to those concerns and then set up regulations on how we can administer the zoning requirements for that particular project.
"Right now we have nothing," he continued.
These meetings are being held only in person, not virtual, Molter emphasized, "in a location that's got room to accommodate spacing and masking. Admission is restricted to members of the municipality where the meeting is being held."
Only four meetings fall under the county's jurisdiction, Molter said. "We've picked locations that have a large enough venue so that if anyone has concerns they can attend.
"For three months in a row," Molter said, "we have put out statements that 'we can't stop this' (solar farm). And hopefully, people will understand that by law, we can't stop it. The best thing for us to do is to get on board and find a way that we can regulate it within the law. And then match it with what we have to do versus what we can do.
Molter wants people to know that their concerns about the solar farm are "going to be addressed. To what extent? We don't know as of yet."
Attendance numbers will be limited to comply with protective protocol mandates.
Letter to commissioners
Anthony Township Supervisors Richard Hess, Dennis Sheatler and William S. Hartman sent a letter expressing some concerns to Montour County commissioners and Molter on Nov. 10 regarding Montour Solar One.
The supervisors expressed concerns that "if the decision is made by Montour County to change the zoning, it will affect many of our residents in a negative manner in at least the health and welfare areas."
There is also a concern that if a zoning change is made, "it will open the door to solar two, three, and four, compounding all these concerns," supervisors said.
"We have been told by county officials," the supervisors said in the letter, "that there is no sense fighting this. We are required by law to allow for it in our county. But, no one seems to know how much solar energy needs to be installed or how the amount was determined."
These questions, other concerns and opinions are likely to be voiced by residents at the four meetings.