DANVILLE — As a precautionary measure to the rise in COVID cases, the Montour County Courthouse and all other Montour County government facilities will be open by appointment only beginning Monday and closed until further notice, said County Clerk Holly Brandon, on Tuesday afternoon.
Following is a contact directory to make appointments for services: Assessment (570-271-3006); Commissioners (570-271-3000); Elections/Voter Registration (570-271-3000); Human Services (570-271-3029); Magisterial District Court (570-271-3022); Planning/Zoning (570-271-3029); Prison (570-271-3039); Probation (570-271-3030); Prothonotary (570-271-3011); Register & Recorder (570-271-3012); Sheriff”s Office (570-271-3020); Treasurer (570-271-3016); and Veterans Affairs (570-271-3061).
Dog, fishing and hunting licenses can also be purchased online. Dog licenses are available at www.montourco.org. Click on Treasurer.
Fishing licenses can be purchased at www.fishandboat.com and hunting licenses at www.pgc.pa.gov.