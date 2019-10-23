DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners approved a new Infocon online marriage application system for the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell.
Kauwell said the system will enhance marriage license applications with applicants starting the process online. Applicants entering data will save labor by her staff.
"It typically takes a half-hour to enter names, addresses, where people were born, parents' names and addresses and occupations of each person," she said.
If people were previously married and divorced, they would still need to bring documents on that to her office.
She said there will be a $600 one-time cost and a $25 fee per month for two devices on the Internet where two couples could be using the system at the same time.
"We get a lot of requests from people who don't live here anymore but are getting married here," she said of marriage license applications handling by her and her three staff members. "Passports are booming," she said of another area her office deals with.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said the online marriage license application will be a huge service to the public.
"Lately, we've had people lined outside our door," Kauwell said of people waiting to apply for marriage licenses.
She said Lackawanna County is using the service which she expects will be available soon in Montour County.
She said the new service, to be paid for by her office, will be of no cost to taxpayers and will not come out of the county's general fund.
Finn also announced the county sheriff's office in the courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to collect unwanted and unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter products during a Drug Take Back Day. No needles or liquids will be accepted.