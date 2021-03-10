“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.”
— Charles Dickens
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
March 10, 1862, The first issue of U.S. government paper money occurred as $5, $10 and $20 bills began circulating.
March 10, 1880, The Salvation Army was founded in the United States. The social service organization was first founded in England by William Booth and operates today in 90 countries.
March 11, 1918, The Spanish influenza first reached America as 107 soldiers become sick at Fort Riley, Kansas. One quarter of the U.S. population eventually became ill from the deadly virus resulting in 500,000 deaths. The death toll worldwide approached 22 million by the end of 1920.
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
Four members of the Danville Area High School Band were preparing to attend the Region IV-V Orchestra Festival held at Western Wayne High School.
Juniors Greg Sidorov and Robert Langdon, sophomore Stephen Fluck and senior Andrew Horvath were pictured in The Danville News and performed in the regional concerts.
In addition, Sidorov, Langdon, Fluck and Horvath would also attend the PMEA Region IV State Band Festival at Shamokin Area High School. The festival included 150 musicians from 100 different high schools holding a concert to conclude the event.
According to the local newspaper, the Danville swim teams ended their season “with a bang” at the PIAA Swimming Championships at University Park.
Junior Justine Emge finished fourth in the 500 freestyle, while senior Deidre Rodeheaver concluded her career with a 21st place finish in the 100 freestyle.
Junior Andrew Pebley “was all smiles” after receiving his second PIAA gold medal of the weekend winning the state title in the 50 freestyle and repeated as champion in the 100 backstroke, winning that title last year to become Danville’s first boys state champion. Pebley was also named the Class AA Swimmer of the Meet.
The boys finished sixth in the team standing, their highest finish ever, while the girls finished 15th.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Sheriff Fred Shepperson’s “mom and pop” jail, the subject of newspaper feature stories, were again being featured in the spotlight.
The Montour County Jail and Shepperson, county warden, were visited by NBC Today Show cameras to film a segment that was shown later that year.
Shepperson was interviewed by representatives of the New York-based show. Shepperson made interview plans for himself, his family and correctional officers at the jail.
The TV group included Bob Dotson, producer, Bert Medley, director, Allen Stecker and a photographer. The producers were interested in Shepperson because he was one of the few sheriffs in the country whose residence was at the jail. He held this office since 1977. He instituted housing prisoners from other counties at the facility as a mean of raising revenues.
Wayne Brookhart, a former DHS basketball standout, enjoyed a productive season on the Mansfield State College junior varsity team. He was the Mountaineer quintet’s leading scorer.
Eric Wieand, a fifth-grade student at Liberty Valley Elementary School, was pictured in The Danville News displaying the car and motor he built as his project for the school’s Science Fair.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
According to the local newspaper, Danville’s day at Williamsport was a success, as Midway Lanes Keglers took first place in the boys’ team events in the 11th annual YMCA tournament. The local boys’ team placed first; the Alligators, Danville’s varsity girls, placed second in the competition.
Local boys had a total of 2,811 pins. Members of the team were Dale Smith, Joe Dill, Mike Noll, Gene Criswell and Larry Foust.
Danville girls not only took second place but had one team finish sixth in the event.
The Alligators’ total was 2,584 pins. Betty Cotner, a member of the Alligators, came in second in the singles. Other members of the Alligators team were Pat Kase, Sherry Fasold, Sandy Crossley and Bonnie Johnson,
A total of 108 teams from 17 different communities competed in the annual event. There were 75 boys’ teams and 33 girls' teams.
Enrollment in 4-H Clubs in Montour County reached a total of 184 youngsters; sixty-four boys were enrolled and 120 girls in both 4-H agricultural and home economics clubs.
National 4-H Week, celebrated March 4 to 11, outlined the activities of girls and boys in the county involved in the program. It was changed to the first full week beginning with Sunday in October in 1968.
E. P. Fowler, county extension agent and Miss Mary Kurtz extension home economist, directed the activities of the clubs through home economic leaders and agricultural leaders.
Anthony, Cooper, Derry, Limestone, Liberty, Mahoning, Mayberry, Valley and West Hemlock townships each had a 4-H Agricultural and Home Economics Club. There was also a home economics club in the borough of Danville. The purpose of the club was "to bring home and school into closer relation; to prepare young people for the fullest enjoyment of their environment; to dignify the farm life of the 20th century; to educate the youth of the country, town and city to a knowledge of their dependence upon nature’s resources and to the value of the fullest development of hand, head and heart."
Contests and fairs were being held in various states.
100 YEARS AGO (1946)
The annual party given by the Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2 held at the Masonic temple was attended by 272 firemen and their wives, sweethearts.
The remarkable success of the affair was due to the efforts of the committee to surpass all previous tributes to the ladies' efforts, which were rewarded with a dinner and entertainment; “a grand affair in every way.” Each lady received a carnation from the committee as a token of the firemen’s esteem.
The after-dinner program was in the charge of W. A. McCloughan, who was substituting for Washies President Harry Jones. The entire assemblage paid silent tribute to the memory of Pvt. Joseph Burkland, who was still listed as missing in action in the files of the war department and recognized the war service of 37 members of their fire company who served or were still serving the country.
The climax of the evening was a series of seven acts of high class vaudeville presented by Doc Smith “Hollywood’s Playboy.” Music was provided by Vaughn Richards and his orchestra.
Les Carpenter wrote the following in his weekly column, “Pad and Pencil” in The Morning News:
"A near-riot almost took place at a local store when butter was put on the counter for sale. It was said that nobody appeared to believe in the homily 'All good things come to those who wait' because butter is considered a good thing, if you can get it. In fact, when the butter was placed on the counter in quarter pound lots, the rush resembled a subway station at noon hour under Times Square.
"In any event the people had to be talked into calmness, lined up and handed the butter like you dole out rations. The sedate shopping gait was gone with the wind; in its place was a mad scramble with the victorious clutching their prizes with a triumphant look on their faces."
This mad rush took place just 5 months after the end of WW II when many items, including evidently butter, were still limited in production.
While researching newspapers.com for this week’s column I came across a correction claiming that the photo of the wrestling cheerleaders that I included in last week’s column as part of the story of the wrestling team’s winning the Southern Sectional Tournament title was a mistake. The newspaper had a photo of the basketball cheerleaders rather than wrestling. The newspaper corrected it with a photo and names of the wrestling cheerleaders that I am including in this column.
The wrestling cheerleaders were Sue Martin, Brenda Sassaman, Lisa Dalton, Lena Dalton, Amy Christian, Beth Herr, Gail Johnson, Jody Kishbaugh, Lisa Diminick, Jenn Koehler, Jenn Wentworth, Kris McCormick, Carol Mann, and Karen Konvolinka.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.