DANVILLE — Montour County will have to allow the installation of solar panels based on state and local law, county officials said this week.
The county will ensure, however, that county zoning ordinances protect the environment and the public, county Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
"People are beginning to understand the county just can’t say no," Holdren said. "The best the county can do is pass an ordinance that protects the environment, protects the public."
He said it is anticipated that solar panels will be installed on an additional 20,000 acres in Pennsylvania in the next few years.
"We're restricted by legislation prior to us that allows for all (land) uses," county Planning Director Greg Molter said on Wednesday. "We have to come up with right amount of setbacks and effectively let the program happen. We will protect our citizens to the best of our ability within our ability to do so."
Talen Energy, owner of the Montour Steam Electric Station near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group have proposed developing a solar field that could encompass property in Anthony and Derry townships in Montour County and Madison Township in neighboring Columbia County. The companies are proposing a 1,000-acre site. They estimate the Montour Solar One project will generate about 130 construction jobs over the 12 months of construction.
Public meetings were held in Washingtonville last week and Anthony and Liberty townships this week to hear public comments. Another session will be held in Mayberry Township at a date to be announced. Molter said the county oversees planning and zoning in those municipalities and Derry Township. The developers have not proposed solar panels for Mayberry Township.
Molter said the county also contracted with Bloomsburg attorney Rob Davidson, who has an extensive background in land use, and with two legal experts affiliated with Penn State University and Penn State Dickinson Law.
Molter said if the county had no zoning ordinance, it could not set any restrictions. He said the county can't be too restrictive by, for example, setting a 2,000-foot setback for a fence that would only allow six solar panels in a 200-acre field.
A revised county ordinance could include a 50-foot setback from a road, require the company maintain the grass, and set noise level restrictions.
He said the developers have been cooperative.
"They were being nice to us," Molter said. "They came to us and said, 'This is what we're planning on doing. Would it be possible to amend your ordinance to make it possible for us to do this?'"
No to college donation
In other business at the commissioner's meeting, the officials decided to not donate to a proposed Susquehanna Valley Community College. The commissioners had received a letter requesting a donation.
Holdren said there are other community college options in the area.
"Dollars are tight," he said.
Commissioner Trevor Finn noted the satellite community college in Watsontown and others in Berwick and Shamokin. He added that adult learners do not need the in-person socialization in school that younger students do and can do their work online.
"Maybe it's something we want to look at in the future if the picture changes financially," said Commissioner Dan Hartman.
Salary increases OK'd
The commissioners also approved 3 percent salary increases for the treasurer in 2022 and 2023 and 2 percent in the following two years.
The pay for tax collectors will remain at 2.5 percent commission, plus a $250 closeout fee when all taxes are turned in.
Judges of election will receive $180 per election, and majority and minority inspectors, $165 per election, a $10 increase.
The commissioners also decided to:
Apply for a $4,000 EMS grant.
Reappoint Tyler Dombroski as chairman and Bonnie Trump, Patricia Kitchen and Millard Watson to three-year terms on the Agriculture Land Preservation Board.
Name Don King to replace Dr. Willis Manges on the Northumberland/Montour Joint Airport Authority.