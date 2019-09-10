DANVILLE — People soon will be able to pay with credit cards at several Montour County offices.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved participation in the GovPayNet program, for government agencies, at no cost to the county or to county offices.
County Prothonotary Susan Kauwell said, "We are becoming a no-cash society" and people are constantly asking if they can use credit cards to make payments. Her clerk of courts office already accepts cards for fines and court cost payments.
She said several offices, including hers, will be able to participation. Other offices include the sheriff, tax claim and the register and recorder. Additional offices can join later, she said.
She said there is no cost for machines, updates and software involved.
A convenience fee will be passed onto the customer, who can still choose to pay with cash, check or a money order, Kauwell said.
She believes this will help collect money for services and fees that offices may have been unable to collect in the past.
Commissioner Trevor Finn thanked her for meeting with the company that provides the service. Chief Probation Officer Jim Miller also met with the company.
"We are all looking for ways to bring in more money and quicker," Kauwell said.