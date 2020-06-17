DANVILLE — Montour County officials are considering ways to use the $166,152 in COVID-relief funds through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
During a hearing on the funding last Thursday, Kristin McLaughlin, a senior program analyst with the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), asked for ideas from county officials — Commissioner Trevor Finn, Chief Clerk Holly Brandon and Greg Molter, director of Planning and Human Services.
Molter said the county human services office only receives about $6,000 a year in rental assistance funds from the state Housing Assistance Program.
"Six thousand a year goes nowhere," he said, though this year, with the moratorium on evictions due to COVID-19, he has $3,000 left.
Those moratoriums go away next month, but he has to use the funds by June 30, the end of the state's fiscal year. He said he can only help people who need temporary help and have a way to sustain their payments going forward.
Molter said the lack of housing is a problem.
"There are only 30 houses for every 100 low-income residents," he said. "The rest are couch surfing in the county. We need the magic ferry wand because $166,000 is not going to do it."
Heather Laubach, Danville Area Community Center director of operations, said with the center's reopening, she has more state and federal health guidelines to follow, including social distancing resulting in smaller and more groups of summer campers, more staff and more cleaning supplies.
"The community needs child care," Laubach said. "About one-third of the parents of summer campers work at Geisinger."
Laubach said her needs felt less important, though, considering the needs of renters and businesses, but Molter and Finn said the center was a needed part of the community.
McLaughlin asked if any services were needed for the elderly or homeless. Finn said the county Area Agency on Aging has to hold fundraisers.
McLaughlin suggested help for small businesses to retain employees. The commissioner said that help would have to be grants because businesses are "loaned out."
Finn noted some Mill Street businesses are open at night.
"When you have that, you have less crime, a more vibrant community," he said.
He said fire companies need help, too, to maintain equipment. All lost money because their bars were closed during the pandemic.
"I'm thinking about all the fire company carnivals that got canceled," Finn said.
The application for the CDBG COVID funds is due July 31. McLaughlin said SEDA-COG does not anticipate the funds will become available until September.