DANVILLE — Two Montour County commissioners expressed concerns about how Gov. Tom Wolf's stricter mitigation orders to help stem the surge of COVID-19 cases could affect small businesses during their meeting Friday.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren and Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said, "We understand he feels that he is doing what is best."
But on behalf of small businesses, Holdren said, "I have to say they should have had more notice. You shouldn't get a notice on Thursday at 4 p.m. that takes effect Friday at midnight saying you're closed. Restaurants have supplies and they have been struggling. We are all doing our best to survive. And to come out on Thursday at 4 o'clock with a dictate that you are shut Friday at midnight is to me unreasonable for our small business owners.
"I'm scared to death of what it is going to do to our small businesses," he added.
Hartman said he spoke to a restauranteur who said he just got a big seafood shipment today (Friday) and had to close on Saturday.
"I'm sure a lot of restaurants will continue to do takeout," Hartman said. He added that when he spoke to a restaurant owner, the man said he didn't get enough take-out business to cover the overhead and it didn't behoove him to remain open.
"My impression is we are going to have more closures than we did the first time restaurants tried to make a go of it with takeout. I don't know how many people can survive this," Holdren said.
"I'm very concerned that some restaurants won't reopen," Hartman said .
In Danville, The Pub II was closed and the Hilltop Bar and Grille were closed temporarily.
"But now, how long can they survive?," Hartman noted.