County officials: Foggy Mountain Bridge may be replaced by fall

ANTHONY TWP. — The Foggy Mountain Bridge, which was washed out by floodwaters during the summer of 2018, could be replaced by fall, Montour County Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said.
Hartmen said he awaits a right of way document from Talen Energy's real estate division during the commissoners' work session Tuesday night, which was hosted by Anthony Township. After that is received, the county can advertise for bids for the work. Bids will be opened in March and a contract will be awarded in April, he said.
He said he hopes the span, near Exchange, will be replaced by fall.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the federal government will pay 75 percent of the cost and the state will finance 20 percent. The county will use liquid fuels reimbursements from the state for its 5 percent share of the cost.
County projects
The commissioners also discussed projects in the county. Holdren said a bidders conference was held Tuesday with the commissioners' meeting room filled with potential bidders.
The county will convert the former Danville Elementary School into a county administrative center with the first floor of the school renovated. Court-related offices will be housed in the courthouse and will include the judge, district attorney, sheriff, probation, register and recorder, prothonotary and district judge.
The veterans affairs, Children and Youth Services, human services, zoning, planning, 4-H and master gardeners will move from buildings along Woodbine Lane to the former school. The commissioners and their staff will also be housed in the new administrative building.
Holdren said the two buildings along Woodbine Lane will be put up for sale and a number of parties have already expressed interest. He said the buildings are prime real estate he hopes can go back on the tax rolls and hopes jobs can be created there. The school was already tax-exempt, he said.
Bids for the work will be opened Feb. 11. "If it is within our budget, it will be full speed ahead. If not, we will have to modify or delay some things," he said.
A modern visitors center will be created in the former warden's home at the 1890s jail, Commissioner Trevor Finn said. The second floor will house a no-touch visitors center for inmates and their families. The cook and bookkeeper will be moved to the new visitors center. Their offices are currently in the jail basement. A handicapped visitation area will be on the first floor of the former warden's home.
Finn said the back handicapped-accessible ramp at the courthouse will be redone and the front steps will be brought up to the building code. The front facade will be reconstructed.
"I'm excited. Future boards will be happy they won't have a lot of maintenance. When I became a commissioner, the place was falling down," he said of the courthouse.
Recycling efforts
When asked about recycling, Finn said unfortunately it hasn't been working. He said he and his wife are trying to use as many reusable items as possible, such as coffee mugs and grocery bags.
Holdren said the county hasn't received a proposal from Lewis Township in Northumberland County. The county and the townships of Anthony, Derry and Limestone and Washingtonville borough pay Lewis Township so people in those municipalities can take recycling there.
He said the county has asked zoning officer Greg Molter to prepare an ordinance to require private trash haulers to provide recycling services in the county. "I have Heaps — if we can get all the haulers to do that," Holdren said.
He said they expect to save $100,000 in operational costs through the projects.