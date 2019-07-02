DANVILLE — A Danville firm is the apparent low bidder for general construction to make the annex to the Montour County Jail handicapped-accessible to the public.
A Selinsgrove company is the apparent low bidder for plumbing construction for the project, at Church and East Market streets.
Gray Builders, of Danville, submitted a bid Tuesday afternoon of $144,500 for general construction work and Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, bid $164,556 for general construction.
Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon opened the bids in the commissioners' conference room.
The work will involve an outside ramp and making a first-floor bathroom accessible to the handicapped, said Jeff LeFevre of LeFevre Wilk Architects.
The bidders also submitted additional quotes to replace the front door of the building. Bids were Gray with $14,000 and Hepco with $10,931.
Hepco bid $11,975 for plumbing construction and Gray submitted a quote of $22,000 for plumbing.
Brandon said the county's architect and solicitor will review the bids before the commissioners award contracts.
The work will be financed by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said the commissioners plan to make a secure second-floor room in the annex a visitation room for inmates and their families. They currently visit in the basement of the jail, which is connected to the annex. The visitation room will be a separate project with separate funding, he said.
Jail Warden Bill Wilt III's office is in the jail annex.
Bidders also were asked to submit quotes on unit prices of items in case additional work was required in the general construction work, LeFevre said.
Bids for removing unsatisfactory soil and replacing it with satisfactory soil material were Gray with $250 per cubic yard and Hepco with $275 per cubic yard. Rock excavation and replacement with satisfactory soil bids were Gray with $450 per cubic yard and Hepco with $495 per cubic yard. Gray bid $25 per square foot for cutting and patching floor slabs. Hepco didn't apply for cutting and patching concrete floor slabs. For new concrete walks, Gray bid $20 per square foot and Hepco bid $50 per square foot. Duplex receptacle bids were Gray with $100 each and Hepco with $125 each. Bids for data and communication boxes were Gray with $100 each and Hepco with $250 each.
Tyler Dombroski represented SEDA-COG, which administers the CDBG program for the county. Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman also attended.