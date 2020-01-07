DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James Jr. administered the oath of office to Clair Heath as Montour County's new sheriff.
"Clair is very easy to work with and he takes the job very seriously," the judge said during a swearing-in ceremony of elected officials Thursday in the courtroom.
Heath's wife, Donna, was also sworn into office as Cooper Township tax collector. James prompted Heath to kiss her after her ceremony and she kissed the new sheriff following his ceremony.
Retired Sheriff Ray Gerringer supported the appointment. James congratulated Gerringer on a wonderful career and Columbia County Sheriff Timothy Chamberlain.
James also administered the oath of office to Montour County commissioners who were re-elected. Trevor Finn begins his fifth four-year term and Ken Holdren and Dan Hartman are starting their second four-year terms.
He administered the oath to Susan Kauwell, county prothonotary and clerk of several courts, who was accompanied by her grandchildren, Alex Johnston, 5, and his sister, Violet, 11 months. Kauwell is starting her sixth four-year term.
Linda Weaver, county register of wills and recorder of deeds, took the oath of office to begin her 11th four-year term. Her daughter, Andrea Weaver-Stine, was with her.
County Coroner Scott Lynn was sworn into office for his sixth four-year term.
Angela Mattis, county district attorney, was administered the oath to start her second four-year term. Her mother, Debbie Millard, attended.
County auditors who took office were Jamie Becker, Ray Shutt and Elizabeth Brown. Brown is a new auditor.
James told the newly-elected officials they are there to serve the public and not there to serve themselves or for their own self-interest.
"Everybody here does an excellent job and I think everybody appreciates that," James said.