DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners hope to ward off the coronavirus.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said Commissioner Trevor Finn has met with Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland. The commissioners plan to hold meetings with department heads soon.
Finn recommended people wash their hands every chance they get.
The commissioners are working with Burkland to come up with common-sense instructions for the staff to keep them and the general public safe. Items such as doorknobs are being washed along with counters, Finn said.
Finn said people should try not to touch their faces and wash their hands thoroughly with soap including the fingers and fingernails and sing "Happy Birthday" while washing their hands.
When turning off the sink, use a paper towel, he said.
County Prothonotary Susan Kauwell said she and her staff aren't sharing pens.
County solicitor Michael Dennehy said a sign from November 1918 created by the federal government about the Spanish flu urged people to cover their mouths when they coughed or sneezed and to wash their hands so they wouldn't spread the disease.
Finn said he plans to meet with Burkland and his assistant Brad Bason about procedures for first responders.
First responders may be faced with extricating someone from out of the area who is sick and involved in an accident on Interstate 80, Finn said. First responders need to use protective equipment, not touch their faces and limit the number of personnel involved, he said.
More guidelines to assist everybody will be released, Finn said.
"If you're sick, stay home," he said.