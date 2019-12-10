DANVILLE — Montour County residents will see a 0.18-mill real estate tax increase for 2020.
The increase will pay for an anticipated murder trial and fully fund the retirees' pension plan.
The increase would amount to $18 more on a property assessed at $100,000, County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting.
The county has to budget $150,000 for a murder trial and $90,000 to fund the pension plan, Commissioner Trevor Finn said.
"Our elected officials and department officials work all year on the budget," Finn said. Even with capital projects and an increase in health insurance, the commissioners wouldn't have had to raise taxes, he said.
Finn said the county is looking at that amount for the pension plan since "the market tanked last year."
"This was a tough budget. We did our best, but there were a couple unforeseen expenses," he said.
The commissioners approved a tentative budget with the real estate tax increasing to 3.78 mills. Revenues are projected at $8,865,233 and expenses at $8,859,908 with a surplus of $5,325.
Holdren said the tax increase should amount to an additional $220,000 in revenue.
"We went through every dollar and penny and we believe we have a very fair budget," Holdren said.
The commissioners plan to adopt the 2020 budget at a meeting Dec. 31.
The 2019 budget contained a tax increase for the first time in seven years.
As of Jan. 1, real estate taxes increased by .251-mill from 3.349 mills to 3.6 mills. The increase amounted to $25 more on a home valued at $100,000.
Homicide case
For the murder trial, the county has budgeted $50,000 for the district attorney's office, $50,000 for the judge's office and $50,000 as a contingency fund.
On Monday, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis announced she would not seek the death penalty in a September motel employee homicide case.
She said there weren’t aggravating circumstances in the case to fit the 18 factors detailed in the statute for a capital murder punishment case.
Defendant David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., appeared in court for his formal arraignment on criminal homicide charges. He remains in the county jail.
Downing’s girlfriend, Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, of St. Louis, is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. She is free on $10,000 bail.
Downing is charged with using Brown’s 9 mm pistol to kill Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., Sept. 26 at the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township.
Mattis said Tuesday they don't know if a trial will be held, but if it is, it would be sometime in 2020. Downing is represented by a public defender.
Pension plan funding
Holdren said the county continues to fully fund its pension plan to make sure all retirees "have adequate dollars set aside."
The budget also contains a three percent pay increase for employees except for commissioners, who also didn't take a raise because of raising taxes last year, he said.
Health insurance is also up five percent due to inflation, he said.
Adding, eliminating positions
The county added the position of chief deputy coroner due to the workload in the coroner's office, Holdren said.
The commissioners took a full-time tax assessment position and a part-time treasurer's office position and combined it into a full-time position for cross-coverage, resulting in the elimination of a part-time position, he said.
In other business, commissioners:
Voted to use $75,000 of those funds for a bridge over Beaver Run in Liberty Township. Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said the work would include cleaning, painting, patching and paving.
Approved low bidder Jersey Shore State Bank with an interest rate of 1.48 percent for a $1 million loan in anticipation of taxes to be paid back in 2020 once tax revenues start coming in. Other bids were Fulton Bank with 2.75 percent; Mifflinburg Bank and Trust with 1.87 percent; PNC Bank with 2.1 percent; First National Bank of Pennsylvania with 2.24 percent; M&T Bank with 2.35 percent; and First Columbia Bank with 2.15 percent.
Approved a liquid fuels budget for 2020 of revenues of $234,650 and expenses of $109,600. Those funds come from the state.