DANVILLE — Montour County election officials spent Wednesday counting the more than 1,700 mail-in ballots from Tuesday's primary because there was no time on Tuesday night to include them.
By late Wednesday afternoon, they were still counting, said Theresa Woodruff, the county's chief voter registrar.
"They're still over there (in another office)," Woodruff said just before 4 p.m.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon could not be reached for an update on the count.
A large number of mail-in ballots created most of the drama throughout neighboring counties, as well, following Pennsylvania’s primary the day before.
In Montour County, the 1,707 mail-ins totaled 46 percent of the votes cast in the county's 15 precincts. Attorney Michael Dennehy, the county election board solicitor, said Tuesday night the mail-in counts could affect the final results.
"You're going to have changes," Dennehy said. "People are going to have to get used to that."
He said that in the Mahoning Township I precinct, 67 percent of the ballots were cast by mail.
"Two-thirds of all the votes in the precinct were not even counted tonight," Dennehy said on Tuesday night.
There are several retirement communities in that part of the township, which, along with the change in state law this year making it easier to vote by mail, may have accounted for the larger number of mail-ins.
Dennehy said 2,006 voters requested absentee or mail-in ballots, and 1,707 were returned. Another 2,017 voters went to the polls on Tuesday. Overall, with in-person and mailed ballots combined, the county had a 33 percent turnout.
In Northumberland County, a total of 15,839 votes were cast, 10,946 on election day, and 4,893 mail-ins.
President Donald Trump, on the Republican side, and former Vice President Joe Biden, won their respective parties’ presidential nominations with little opposition, although Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard remained on the Democratic ballot.
In Montour County, Biden received 394 votes to 114 for Sanders and 51 for Gabbard.
The only contested race locally — other than delegates to national nominating conventions — was the race to face incumbent Republican Dan Meuser in the 9th Congressional District.
Meuser, seeking his second two-year term, will run against Laura Quick, who defeated Gary Wegman, 1,860 to 833, in the Democratic primary, barring any changes from the mail-in counts. In Montour County, Quick received 401 votes to Wegman's 170, excluding the mail-in votes.