DANVILLE — Montour County will apply for a grant to help pay for new emergency radios for county personnel.
The commissioners approved seeking a grant from the community facility program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Tuesday.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said a formula will be worked out to determine how much the county would be eligible for. He said the maximum for a grant is $50,000 and it appears fairly certain the county will be approved for some assistance.
Foggy Mountain Road bridge
Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman announced the permit has been received from the state Department of Environmental Protection for the replacement of the Foggy Mountain Road bridge in Anthony Township. The bridge was washed out by floodwaters in the summer of 2018.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said Hartman has been working really hard on the bridge project and has been able to get it to the point that bids will be sought. He thanked him on behalf of the county.
Tourism grant
The commissioners approved a $10,000 tourism grant for the Danville Area Little League for the National Club Softball Association (NCSA) to hold the New England and North Atlantic Final Four Regional Tournaments in Danville.
The Little League has contracted with NCSA to rent fields at F.Q. Hartman Stadium and at the Washies Complex for the event on April 25 and April 26. The tournament will bring eight out-of-town college club softball teams to Danville and local hotels will host the teams. Players, coaches, directors, parents, friends and spectators are expected to stay at hotels in the county, according to Little League President Matt Hickey. The event is expected to boost restaurant business, retail traffic and gas station purchases that weekend.
Holdren said the league will provide an in-kind match of 25 percent for the grant through volunteer help.
Hickey wrote that past uses for the grant, which comes from the hotel tax paid by people who stay in hotels and motels in the county, have been field lights, field grooming equipment, enhanced spectator seating, storage sheds, fencing and batting cage installation and repairs.
In other business, the commissioners:
Recognized Joseph Rinaldi, of Danville, who received his Eagle Scout award last week. He repaired and rehabilitated showers, restrooms and bleachers at Hess Field under supervision of Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt.
Approved an agreement with Danville borough for Jackie Hart, director of code and building development, to handle zoning services for the county while zoning officer Greg Molter is on medical leave. The $57 per hour as needed job includes costs incurred by the borough, inspections, attending meeting and office supplies. She will serve through March 16 if needed.
Approved Zito Business Master Services to provide a more efficient phone system that should save $70 per month for the county emergency management agency. Finn said there is a $60 upfront cost and a cost of $116 per month. He said the system has more features than the current system. Holdren said they expect to adjust the system to other county buildings in the future.
Voted in favor of a three-year agreement with Riverside Technologies, Inc. (RTI) at $36,000 a year, or a 3 percent increase, for internet services and computer back-up. Hartman said the firm had been ISS Services.
Emergency Management Agency Director Ed Burkland was designated as county agent for the Wyoming Valley Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority.
Reappointed Michael Woodruff, Brian Tworkoski and Matthew Derr as conservation district directors.