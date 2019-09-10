DANVILLE — Montour County will apply for a $500,000 grant from the HOME program to help people rehabilitate their homes.
This would be the fourth phase of the program for income-eligible residents that live in their own home, County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said at Tuesday's commissioners meeting. He added that it was a competitive application process.
To date, $1.2 million worth of improvements have been made on 40 homes in the county, he said.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said there are 36 homes already on a waiting list and the grant amount is enough for nine or 10 homes because of the state Department of Labor and Industry mandating contractors pay prevailing wages.
"We will be helping less people because of onerous requirements," he said.
The prevailing wage ruling attracts less contractors to do the work because they don't want to deal with all the paperwork involved, Finn said.
He said the county was able to have more homes rehabilitated before the prevailing wage restriction was imposed.
He said it is a good program that funds projects, including elevating utilities in a floodplain and upgrading furnaces and roofs.
Of the 36 homes on the waiting list, one family may not make it through the winter if the county doesn't help, Finn said. There is money leftover from another rehabilitated home that was sold. The money was paid back to the program, administered by SEDA-COG, so the county should be able to assist them, he said.
Holdren said the HOME program can include radon and lead testing.
The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Funding Program channeled through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.