DANVILLE — Montour County's commissioners Tuesday adopted an $8.8 million budget for 2020 containing a 5 percent tax increase.
The increase equals $18 more on a property assessed at $100,000.
The 0.18-mill hike to 3.78 mills is needed to pay for an anticipated murder trial and to fully fund the retirees' pension plan, according to the commissioners.
The county had to budget $150,000 for a murder trial and $90,000 to fund the pension plan, Commissioner Trevor Finn said at a previous meeting.
Expenditures total $8,863,080 and revenues total $8,890,233 in the general fund with a difference of $27,153 and a carryover of $265,000.
The 2019 budget contained a tax increase for the first time in seven years. That 7.5 percent increase upped real estate taxes by .251-mill, from 3.349 mills to 3.6 mills, amounting to about $25 more on a home valued at $100,000.
For the murder trial, the county has budgeted $50,000 for the district attorney's office, $50,000 for the judge's office and $50,000 as a contingency fund.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, is charged with using Miqueal La Myra Brown’s 9 mm pistol to kill Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, Sept. 26 at the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township.
Downing remains in the county jail without bail.
Brown, 25, of St. Louis, Downing's girlfriend, is charged with two counts of hindering apprehension and one count of making false reports to police about the gun she owned being stolen. She is free on $10,000 bail.
Holdren previously said the county continues to fully fund its pension plan to make sure all retirees "have adequate dollars set aside."
The commissioners also adopted a liquid fuels budget of $109,600 in expenditures and revenues of $234,650. The money comes from the state.