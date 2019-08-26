DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission board tabled action on ceasing operation of the Montour Preserve beyond 2020 because the Montour County commissioners are working on a potential solution to its fundraising woes.
Commission Director Bob Stoudt asked the board Monday night to delay action for 30 days until its Sept. 23 meeting because he believes the commissioners may have a long-term solution.
He said the commissioners are working on at least one source of funding but he couldn’t disclose details. “The commissioners are actively involved and they don’t want to see the preserve go away,” he said.
“There is still hope and I promise to update you by the September meeting,” he told the board.
He said he was cautiously optimistic.
“I have a high degree of confidence that in 30 days they will have a potential workable solution,” he said.
On Stoudt’s recommendation, the board voted to renew the commission’s lease with preserve owner Talen Energy from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020. State grants and contributions for the preserve expire by September 2020. Talen requires a 30-day advance notice on the one-year lease.
Stoudt said he met last Wednesday with Talen officials who had read newspaper accounts about funds being bleak for future preserve operations.
He said Talen officials said they may be able to change the length of the one-year lease since that is a stumbling block in raising money.
They told him it was good working with him the past five years and they would revisit the matter to see if they could help the commission.
“They made no guarantees or promises,” he said.
Talen pays for the sewage, Lake Chillisquaque, the dam, pipelines and 24-hour security at the preserve. The commission handles recreational programming and maintenance of trails and facilities.
Stoudt said the energy market is volatile and Talen doesn’t want to hamstring itself.
County’s ‘best asset’
Kip Armstrong, an area resident attending the meeting, said it seems the only time people hear about the preserve is when there is panic. “This is the best asset this county has,” he said of the preserve. He said the commission needed three or four people fundraising. Stoudt said the development advisory committee had been put in touch with potential donors but that didn’t work out.
Armstrong suggested holding a picnic and charging $50 a couple to raise money. He said area businesses would donate food for the event.
Commission board chairman Mike Mills said Geisinger donated $10,000 to help commission operations overall.
Short $15K
Stoudt reported the commission is short $15,041 in unrestricted funds in this year’s budget which will result in him making spending cuts. He proposes to cut $8,300 from the preserve budget and $24,800 from other recreational facilities for a total of $33,100 or 10.2 percent of the budget.
He requested and the board approved withdrawal of $3,080 from the commission’s fund at the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation and $10,000 from the preserve account at the foundation.
Stoudt said the development advisory committee recommended a three-fold fundraising plan for the $200,000 needed each year for the preserve and other parks and trails the commission maintains. This would include $65,000 from contributions and individuals, $65,000 from large businesses and $65,000 from municipalities which is largely Montour County, he said.
Since Jan. 1, the commission has received 108 donations for the preserve totaling $30,692.
About $130,000 is needed to maintain and operate the preserve every year.
Donors concerns
Potential donors are concerned that the commission doesn’t own the preserve, he said.
In the past two and one-half years, the commission hasn’t received a significant new amount of funds for the preserve, he said.
About $15,000 was donated after newspaper articles appeared about the preserve’s plight, he said.
Charging an entrance fee would probably result in a loss of money, he said, since they would have to close 11 entrances and have a small building at one open entrance and pay one or two people to collect fees.
In Pennsylvania, under the Land and Waters Act, if recreational land is available to the general public, the commission is immune from legal liability because the use is free. He said the commission’s insurance company is “dead-set against” charging a fee to use the preserve.
The commission was able to collect $685 from a voluntary launch tag. A campaign called “We’re making our MARC” seeking donations as of Aug. 22 resulted in one person donating to Hess Recreation Area, 29 giving to the preserve for $9,300 and one contributing to Washingtonville projects for a total of $11,615, he said.
Mills said the preserve makes up half of the commission’s budget.
Board treasurer Tyler Dombroski said they have discussed a suggested donation to use the preserve. Stoudt said in future brochures they hope to take a more aggressive approach in seeking donations and to have brochures in more places at the preserve.