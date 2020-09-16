MOORESBURG — A Riverside couple is purchasing the long-vacant former Liberty Valley Country Club clubhouse, pro shop and farmhouse.
Jim Kadryna and Sherri Harpster Kadryna plan to turn the clubhouse into a venue for weddings and other events, live in the farmhouse and use the third building for their landscape design business, Impact Management, of Northumberland. They are not purchasing the overgrown former 18-hole golf course.
Jim Kadryna said the property, which has been for sale for about five years since the country club closed, passed its inspections on Tuesday, and he and his wife expect to close on the property on Oct. 5.
While Kadryna would not disclose the purchase price, he said they plan to put in about $500,000 in needed renovations. He said the clubhouse needs a number of upgrades due to vandalism to the property over the past five years.
Kadryna, 47, is a Selinsgrove native, and Sherri, 53, is a Danville native who works as a physical therapist for UPMC, Muncy.
They are purchasing the property from Thomas Saltsgiver, who was living in Williamsport but may have moved to Florida, Kadryna said. The property was listed for sale by Liberty Valley Realty LLC. Kadryna said they put the offer in and it was accepted on Aug. 29.
They hope to open for events by Christmas, starting off with a bridal show as a way to show the facility.
"The house there is going to be our permanent residence and possibly turn it into an Airbnb," he said. "We're really excited about the open space. We could have three events at the same time. There are three separate areas."
The clubhouse is 10,500 square feet, the former pro shop, 8,300 square feet and the house, 2,500 square feet, Kadryna said.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren was happy to hear someone was purchasing the property along Route 642 West in Liberty Township, about four miles from Danville. The property sat empty since the country club closed on Sept. 30, 2015. It was constructed in 1996.
"Obviously, it's like the whole property is an eyesore," Holdren said. "The fact they're going to go in there and do a venue, it gives people another opportunity to have another venue."
He said it would be an improvement of another property that has been in disrepair.
"It's going to send a lot of positive notes to people who invest in the county," Holdren said. "It's great news for the county."
Kadryna said he and Sherri also want to have an outdoor wedding venue for the ceremony. He also would like to rent space to vendors for catering or wine-tasting, for example, for events in the clubhouse.
He said they haven't decided on pursuing a liquor license.
"We'd be fine with a BYOB event, probably even encourage it," Kadryna said.
Or, he said, they could partner with a business with a liquor license that could do up to 10 satellite locations.