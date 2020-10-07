RIVERSIDE — A Riverside couple is suing the borough over a sewage backup that flooded the lower portion of their home with approximately 4 inches of waste.
Scott Hasenbalg and Kerry Marks Hasenbalg, of 961 Kathleen Circle, claim in the lawsuit that on or about April 17 and 18, the pumping station servicing their residence stopped operating and activated the warning system. The lawsuit, filed in the Northumberland County Prothonotary's Office, states the borough and its employees failed to respond in a timely fashion to the alert and failed to remediate the malfunction.
The plaintiffs are claiming damages in excess of $50,000 and requested compensation for their loss, but the borough denied liability and refused to compensate the couple for the damages, according to the lawsuit.
According to the complaint, "The lower floor of the residence was thoroughly contaminated by fecal material and the contents in the downstairs rooms were destroyed by raw sewage that not only covered the floor but, through capillary action, dispersed throughout the plasterboard cabinetry and bookcases located on the lower floor of the home."
The noxious odor of raw sewage and the unsanitary conditions forced the Hasenbalgs to stay upstairs and deprived them of use of the lower floor, the lawsuit states. The plaintiffs were forced to hire a vendor to decontaminate the upper and lower floors of the home, the complaint continues.
The couple is claiming intentional, reckless and gross negligence and negligent maintenance by the borough, as well as mental anguish and damage and loss of personal property.
They are seeking judgment against the borough in excess of the limit set for compulsory arbitration together with compensation for delay in payment, costs of litigation and attorney fees.
At Monday night's council meeting, President John Domanski declined to address the lawsuit, saying, "We don't comment on ongoing litigation."