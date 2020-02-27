VALLEY TWP. — A judge has appointed a receiver to make improvements to two Valley Township motels that township supervisors gave 30 days to fix up or face closure.
President Judge Thomas James appointed the Great American Hotel Group as the receiver for the Super 8 Motel and the Quality Inn, both located at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
Great American, through its agent David Akridge, serves as receiver for all of the property and assets of Delo Hospitality LLC, the Sivakumar family LLC, KUGO Inc., Hadden LLC, PIRI Inc., Pirian Sivakumar and Ravichandrika Thiagarajah, the owners of the motels. The court document does not specify which owners own which motels.
The judge's action was in response to a civil action by Access Point Financial LLC, Access Point Financial Inc. and HDDA LLC against the motel owners, who are borrowers from Access Point.
Receivership order
In the receivership court order dated Feb. 19, the receiver was appointed to manage, protect, preserve, operate and liquidate the borrowers' businesses for the benefit and protection of the plaintiff and their collateral and for the benefit of all other parties who may claim an interest. The receiver's responsibilities include oversight of all aspects of management and operation and orderly liquidation of the borrowers' assets and businesses.
In the consent motion for immediate appointment of a receiver, the plaintiffs asked a receiver be appointed to take immediate possession of and operate the mortgaged properties and other collateral, to collect revenues there and apply all such revenues and proceeds to outstanding indebtedness owed to the plaintiffs by the defendants, to provide an accounting of the whereabouts and disposition of any and all collateral and its proceeds and to conduct an orderly liquidation under the auspices of the court.
The Valley Township supervisors voted Feb. 12 to give the inn owners 30 days to fix issues found during an inspection Jan. 16 or show signs of progress. If the issues weren't corrected, commercial building inspector Matt Witmer, who did the inspections, could order the inns to be closed.
Meeting planned
Rob Greene, of Great American Hotel Group, said Wednesday he just arrived in the area and it was too early for him to comment. He said immediate repairs, such as life safety-type issues, will be made at the inns, which will remain open. Since the matter is in the hands of the court in receivership, he said he couldn't comment more.
Jeremy Talanca is the new general manager of the Super 8 Inn. He said he was unable to comment since a receivership has been appointed to stabilize the business. He said the Quality Inn also has a new general manager.
Township Zoning Officer Fred Shappell said improvements are planned, but he didn't know the details. He said he was contacted by phone by Greene and by the new general managers who are scheduled to meet today with township supervisors.
"We wanted to set up a meeting to discuss improvements they are going to make," he said.
He said the township sent the inns registered letters following the supervisors' action.
Supervisor Vice Chairman Walt Rupert said he will be at the meeting today and that the township will force the inns to do something.
"It doesn't change the time frame. It doesn't change anything," he said of a receivership.
Supervisor Mike Kull said he will also attend the meeting. He said he understood the inns are under new ownership and a management company has been hired to address all concerns.
"We want to get the properties fixed up and back to being good profitable businesses for them," he said.
He said he was happy the township's concerns were being addressed and he hoped the inns "got back to being successful."
Conservator appointment
Montour County's commissioners filed a court action to have DRIVE, the economic development council of governments in Montour County, be appointed as a conservator for the former Days Inn at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
A hearing has been scheduled for March 25 in Montour County Court. The commissioners petitioned the court to appoint DRIVE to determine what should be done with the inn, which is owned by Hadden LLC, has been vacant for several years, become an eyesore and drawn squatters.
As of Jan. 1, part of the tax paid by guests at Montour County hotels and motels supports the Montour Area Recreation Commission, which manages part of the Montour Preserve.
County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the tax generated $227,089 in 2019, of which $6,372 came from the Super 8 and $5,635 was from the Quality Inn.
Safety issues and concerns
Holdren said he hoped the owners will address the safety issues and concerns. Based on 2019 hotel taxes generated without those inns, he projected $143,386 in revenue for the recreation commission this year.
At the township meeting, Shappell said Witmer, of Building Inspection Underwriters, recommended an architect or engineer review the structure of the Super 8. He said other issues there were loose railings, the structural integrity of a balcony and balcony wall, electrical, fire extinguishers that hadn't been serviced and a facade deteriorating on an outside floor.
The Super 8 was the scene of a murder in September.
The zoning officer said the issues at the Quality Inn were more of a cosmetic nature.