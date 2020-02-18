The Montour County Courthouse, at 253 Mill St., Danville, will be open special hours on March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Services available during that time will be passports from the prothonotary’s office and passport photos; applications for licenses to carry permits from the sheriff’s office; treasurer’s office will be selling fishing licenses, launch permits and dog licenses; voter registration office will also be open.
There will also be access to the Rx drop-off box for the disposal of unused/expired Rx medications. If there are any questions regarding any of the services, call the prothonotary’s office at 570-271-3010; sheriff’s office 570-271-3020; treasurer's office 570-271-3016 and voter registration 570-271-3000.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE