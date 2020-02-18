The Montour County Courthouse, at 253 Mill St., Danville will be open special hours on March 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Services available during that time will be passports from the prothonotary’s office and passport photos; applications for license to carry permits from the sheriff’s office; fishing licenses, launch permits and dog licenses from the treasurer's office; and the voter registration office will also be open.
There will also be access to the prescription drop-off box for disposal of unused/expired medications. If there are any questions regarding services, call the prothonotary’s office at 570-271-3010; sheriff’s office at 570-271-3020; treasurer's office at 570-271-3016; or the voter registration office at 570-271-3000.