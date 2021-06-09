JUDGE THOMAS JAMES
Sentencing
Amy Renee Patton, 45, of 640 Church St., Danville, was ordered to pay court costs and a $300 fine for failure to keep records of narcotics she distributed to 30 residents while working at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Mahoning Township, on Sept. 19. According to court records, Patton was contracted through an agency to work as a certified nursing assistant but said she could work as a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse, though her RN license was suspended for at least three years in July of 2018. Patton, incarcerated in the Carbon County Prison, participated in the proceeding via video link.
Sarah Jaclyn McGinley, 35, of Bloomsburg, was sentenced to five years probation with restrictive conditions, the first 90 days with electronic monitoring and home confinement. She also must pay court costs, a $500 fine, take part in a highway safety program and perform 20 hours community service for driving under the influence of controlled substances, and pay court costs, a $100 fine and serve 24 months probation, concurrent to the first sentence, for endangering the welfare of children. She pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from Sept. 2, 2019, when she fell asleep in the drive-through lane at Dunkin’ Donuts at Walnut and Railroad streets, Danville, with a 1-year-old child in the car. According to court records, McGinley had THC , fentanyl and other narcotics in her system.
Christopher M. Kutz, 35, of 36 Mount Zion Road, Danville, was ordered to pay $2,986.62 in restitution for receiving stolen property — tools taken from Metso Minerals, 418 Railroad St. the charge dates back to Dec. 4, 2017. The judge also ended Kutz's supervision under treatment court.
Ernest Stonebraker, 33, of Berwick, who previously admitted to access device fraud for using a credit card of Matteo Loduca, of Valley Township, without permission, must pay court costs, a $300 fine and spend 12 months on probation, concurrent to other sentencings he may be serving from other counties, James ruled. Stonebraker and his wife, Teresa, also are facing federal charges. They are accused of stealing mail and personal IDs to obtain credit cards, which they used to buy more than $3,000 worth of items.
Donna Marie Bowersox, 50, of 14 Jerseytown Road, Bloomsburg, must pay court costs, a $200 fine and spend 12 months on probation for stealing $491.70 worth of groceries from Weis Markets in Danville on Dec. 8. The judge said that if Bowersox pays all of the restitution, she may be released from probation earlier, at the discretion of the Adult Probation Office.
David E. Beacher, 37, of Stroudsburg, was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of 72 hours or up to six months in jail and ordered to pay court costs and a $1,000 fine, attend highway safety school and perform 20 hours of community service for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Beacher told the judge he has a medical marijuana card and didn’t know he could drive after using marijuana.
“That’s one of the fallacies of that program,” the judge said.
Joshua Rogers, 38, of 98 Fisher Court, Danville, was sentenced to 17 days to 12 months, with credit for time served, ordered to pay court costs and a $300 fine, as well as perform 20 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to possession of prohibited weapons for possessing a stun gun and brass knuckles at 208 Lower Mulberry St., Danville, the night of Dec. 27.
Rosalind Cook, 67, of Williamsport, was sentenced to 49 days in jail, with credit for 49 days served, probation with restrictive conditions for 120 days, a drug and alcohol evaluation, court costs and a $300 fine after pleading guilty to attempted delivery of cocaine. She was charged by state police after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township on Aug. 1, 2018.
Tamekin Bradley, 43, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to six months of probation, highway safety school, 20 hours community service, and ordered to pay court costs and a total of $500 in fines after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license on Nov. 3 on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. Court records state Bradley had marijuana, and cocaine in his system and a blood alcohol content of .071 percent.
Guilty pleas
Alex Kenneth Horn, 26, of Hughesville, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the welfare of children. He drove with a blood alcohol content of .098 percent and crashed his vehicle along Route 54 in Anthony Township the night of Feb. 21, 2020 with a 2-year-old child in the car. The child was not injured but passenger Zena Martin was.
Melissa Dennis, 33, of Coal Township, admitted to recklessly endangering another person for intentionally coughing in the face of Geisinger security officer Scott Gallagher at the hospital lobby screening area on May 15, 2020.
Shaun Zimmerman, 42, of 261 Liberty St., Danville, admitted to a charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine at 1064 Mill St., Danville, between May 20 and June 3 of 2020. He could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, James told him.