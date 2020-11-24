DANVILLE — More hotel tax revenue than expected provided a lift to the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) budget for 2021, but events still are canceled for the first half of next year.
"Next year will be weak into the second quarter," MARC Director Bob Stoudt told the commission board on Monday night, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. "Once vaccines become more readily available, things should pick up."
On a brighter note, though, the additional hotel tax revenue at least will help provide a budget surplus at the end of this year.
Stoudt, in his report, said no special events will be conducted until July 1, at the earliest. That means no Montour Preserve pancake breakfast in February or Montour Preserve maple sugaring program in February and March; no Humdinger Trail Races in March and no Montour 24 Endurance Runs in June.
He said he expects continued weakness in regional tourism and hotel tax revenues through at least the second quarter of next year until a vaccine becomes widely available.
The Chilli Challenge Adventure Triathlon will be scheduled for late September or early October, depending on COVID-19 conditions, he said.
MARC Treasurer Tyler Dombroski said hotel tax for the third quarter was more than expected and totaled about $70,000 for the year.
"That exceeded our expectation so far year to date," Dombroski said.
Stoudt reported that MARC received $33,010 on Nov. 13 in third quarter hotel tax revenue and a total of $70,136, including interest earned, in 2020.
The next quarterly disbursement of the tax revenue is expected in mid-February 2021.
Expenses total $235,750 and income is listed as $238,500 in the 2021 budget, which the MARC board unanimously approved. The spending plan projects a $2,750 surplus.
Stoudt said the budget is 3 percent higher than the current budget, which was decreased 15 percent over what initially was proposed for 2020.
"All estimates are very conservative," Stoudt said. "Next year we're budgeting $90,000 in hotel tax because of getting four payments (as opposed to the three this year)."
Pre-pandemic, MARC projected receiving $160,000 in hotel tax revenue for the year. Shutdowns due to COVID cut into travel and, as a result, hotel stays, with some relief when sanctions were lifted. Now restrictions are increasing as the virus surges throughout the country.
In addition to the hotel tax, the MARC budget is funded by grants, donations and rental fees.
The new budget also includes $3-per-hour raises for all staff members.
Stoudt proposed the raises for Jon Beam, to $23 per hour, along with promotion to assistant director/naturalist; Dennis Piatt, to $22 per hour and promotion to senior park and trail maintenance technician, and Lesley Yeich, to $18 an hour.
After board members pointed out to Stoudt that he did not propose a raise for himself, they unanimously approved a $3-per-hour increase for him, to $25 per hour.
All employees are part-time with no benefits and no paid holidays or vacation. They provide their own vehicles, work clothes, computers and cell phones without compensation.