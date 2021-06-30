Staff reports
Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 case total increased for the second day in a row on Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to decline across the state.
The Department of Health registered 202 new cases on Wednesday, ending a string of four days in a row with fewer than 200 cases. Statewide, there were eight deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.
Over the past week, there were 176 new cases per day, on average. The previous week, the average was 196.
Montour County saw one new case on Tuesday, the only new case in seven days. In Northumberland County, there were three new cases this week, including two on Wednesday and one on Tuesday.
Neither county registered a new COVID-19-related death.
More than a quarter of Wednesday’s new cases statewide — 54 of 202 — were registered in Philadelphia County.
DOH officials announced that more than 11.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania, the fifth highest in the nation.
State data show more than 5.3 million residents are fully vaccinated, including 10,964 in Montour County and 39.164 in Northumberland County.
On Tuesday, 29 Montour County residents and 213 Northumberland County residents received vaccines.
Hospitals
Pennsylvania hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by three on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday morning, 313 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 59 in intensive care units — level with Wednesday’s report — and 45 on ventilators — down five.
It is the fewest number of patients statewide since less than 200 were hospitalized on March 29, 2020.
In the Susquehanna Valley, there are 25 patients being treated in hospitals across the Valley — up four from Tuesday.
There were a total of 21 new cases at Geisinger-Danville, four at Evangelical Community Center in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger-Shamokin. Geisinger in Danville has four patients in the ICU; neither Geisinger-Shamokin nor Evangelical have a COVID patient in the ICU.
Geisinger in Danville has two patients on a ventilator.
Nursing homes
At area nursing homes, there have been 2,212 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 15 months.
There were no new cases listed in the four county reports updated on Wednesday morning.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County.
Forty-four residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March there have been 1,064 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. T
The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 264 resident and 56 staff cases in the last 15. Forty-one residents have died.
Prisons
At four federal prisons in Union County, there remains one total active case of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, the same number as reported for the past month.
One staff member at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg is infected with the virus, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, there has been one death at the prisons, a USP-Allenwood inmate.
According to the BOP, 418 staffers and 1,448 inmates at USP-Allenwood are fully vaccinated and 215 staffers and 525 inmates at Lewisburg have been inoculated.
There are no active cases at SCI-Coal Township. Statewide, there are 39 combined active inmate cases at 24 prisons, including 21 at SCI-Smithfield in Huntingdon. There are 30 staff cases statewide.