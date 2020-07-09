DANVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown not only shuttered most businesses and cut off income for many employees.
Volunteer organizations also suffered, especially fire companies.
Local fire company chiefs said the companies in Danville, Mahoning Township and Riverside lost tens of thousands of dollars during the three-month shutdown that they sorely need to pay fuel and utility bills. East End Fire Company in the township has had to hold off on buying some supplies, as well as doing some upkeep, said Fire Chief Leslie Young.
Young said the company, which lost an estimated $25,000 in social club revenue during the shutdown, had planned to seal the apron in front of the truck garage.
"We put that off for another year," she said.
Danville's Washington Fire and Hose Company President Don Lutz III estimated the company lost, "Between our social club and bingo that we run, six to eight thousand (dollars) a week."
He said the Washies hold two bingo nights a week.
The fire company had to lay off its one full-time and four part-time social hall employees. It also will lose thousands of dollars by canceling one of its two annual "gun parties."
"They are very good fundraisers," Lutz said. "We've already canceled the one for October. If we don't have 300 people, we lose money."
The fire company usually sells 300 tickets to raffle off guns. The party includes refreshments and food, and members can bring guests. It also includes small games of chance.
He said the only good thing to come out of the shutdown was it gave the company time to do extensive cleaning.
"We started from the ceiling down to the floor. We replaced some flooring behind the bar area, washed everything, scrubbed everything down, cleaned ductwork," he said.
Like the other fire companies, the money the Washies raise from the bar and their fundraisers goes right to the fire trucks, Lutz said.
"We're still paying off our $700,000 truck we bought over three years," he said.
He said the funds raised also pay the bills, keep the lights on.
'Don't know if we could make it up'
East End's Young said the fire company social club lost about $25,000 during the shutdown, money that would have gone toward, fuel, building upkeep, heat and other utilities.
"I don't know if we could make it up," she said. "We rely heavily on our social hall."
East End members, including 30 to 35 active firefighters, still hope to hold their annual turkey shoot in November, which raises about $3,000, Young said.
"Fortunately for us, the month of April was very slow," she said. "We more than made up for that in May and June (with calls)."
"Even though it was closed, the bills for fuel and that don't stop," the chief said.
Fire Chief Nick Fowler, of Southside Fire Company in Riverside, lost quite a bit, too.
"We're looking at probably $30,000 from bar revenue, which pays for our fuel and everything," Fowler said.
What hurt even worse, the fire company had to cancel its carnival in May and other revenue makers.
He said the fire company lost at least $50,000 from a combination of the carnival, wine fest and park rentals.
The fire company also had to lay off a full-time worker and seven part-time workers from the social club.
He said Southside sends out an annual letter seeking donations. The contributions have been better than in the past few years.
The fire company, which has 20 active firefighters and close to 1,500 social members, normally brings in close to $200,000.
"But we pay $180,000 in fuel and utilities (and other expenses)," Fowler said.
The shutdown also stopped fire companies' training. The company has held two trainings within the past month.
'Just like any other business'
"We're just like any other business that's hurting," Young said. "We delayed sending out our mailing. We delayed because we know a lot of people aren't working."
East End social members are starting to come back. Some of those who had stopped into the social hall bar one recent afternoon, such as George Myerley and Ann Brecht, were happy it was open again, though Brecht said she doesn't go there that often.
"I mostly stay at home," she said, adding she is busy working or enjoying reading or other recreation.
Friendship Fire Company in Danville also is trying to get by.
President Robert James said, "We're struggling just like everybody else."
When the social club had to shut down, one full-time worker and about a half dozen part-timers were out of work.
While James didn't have figures on how much the fire company lost during the shutdown, he said Friendship lost its major source of income.
"That's the only way we survive," he said "It's all volunteer. What we make is what we make to survive."
Continental Fire Company bar manager Mike Drumheller said the social club there probably lost a total of $30,000, and like Washies, Continental had to cancel its bingo nights.
The company also could not hold its annual Easter egg hunt.
"It's usually a pretty big one," Drumheller said.
The fire company uses the income for expenses, such as repair bills.
Like most of the other area fire companies, its social club workers were out of an income for a while.
It employs two full-time bartenders and six part-time workers.
Danville's Goodwill Hose Company lost more than $4,000 just in hoagie sales, said President Keith Chappell.
"The lack of alcohol sales really affected us," he said. "When it first started, we did takeout, but that died off."
He didn't think the losses were as much as some of the other fire companies, who were out tens of thousands of dollars. The food and alcohol sales pay the bills, though.
"The hoagies and stuff like that pay our electric and gas and normal utilities," Chappell said.
"We all opened back up and the restrictions — the masking and social distancing — it makes it hard to run to social club," Chappell added. "We do what we can to keep everybody safe and do the job we're there to do."
He asked that everybody who could to support their local fire company.