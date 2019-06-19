DANVILLE — Members Choice Financial Credit Union raised $20,000 for two organizations from its first charity golf tournament held May 31 at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course.
President and CEO Jim Barbarich presented checks for $10,000 each to Danville American Legion Post 40 and to ThinkBIG on Wednesday. The post, the 40th in the state founded in 1919, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.
Kevin Pursel, senior vice commander of the Legion, and Dr. Colby Wesner, ThinkBIG president, accepted the donations on behalf of the organizations.
Pursel said the money will be given to Montour County Veterans Affairs Director Doug Resseguie "to help a lot of veterans in crisis."
Dave Callahan, commander of the honor guard, also represented the Legion.
Wesner said the funds will go to ThinkBIG, based in Bloomsburg, which provides financial help to families of children with cancer in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania.
Jennifer Donnelly served as golf tournament event coordinator and will serve as coordinator of the 2020 charity event planned for May 29 at Three Ponds Golf Course. She said anyone who wants to serve as a sponsor, to donate items or to sign up to play can contact her at jdonnelly@mcfcu.org or call 570-953-7468.
Barbarich said they were excited and happy about raising $20,000 for the organizations for their first golf tournament. "Next year we hope it will be bigger and better," he said.
He said the top focus is on the charities benefiting from the tournament and "the great work they do."
Barbarich commended the community for reaching out and supporting the tournament and the tournament is part of the credit union's giving back to the community.
The team that organized the tournament included Wendy Flynn, Diann Menapace, Elba Arenas, Melissa Tarlecki, Ali Munshower, Susanne Welte and Sue Traver.