DANVILLE — Kim Chandler, Becky Fasold and Eric Hossler lifted weights starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
They weren't in the earliest class — the first class of the day starts at 5 a.m. at CrossFit Iron and Steel, which opened at 568 Ferry St. a month ago.
Fasold and Hossler work out before going to work at Geisinger while Chandler is a coach at the business, which is owned by Drew Hagerman. He previously taught CrossFit for six years at the Danville Area Community Center and moved because they needed more space.
Classes are available for tots, who are 4 years-old and younger, as well as for older people. Hagerman's oldest student is a 66-year-old woman. He previously taught a 72-year-old man.
"It's for all ages," said Hagerman, of Danville. "I try to keep everything changing all the time."
He described CrossFit as "a constantly varied form of fitness" for a well-rounded athlete. Students do gymnastics, run, jump rope, work with kettle balls, do Olympic lifting and power lifting and body weight movements without weights.
"The coolest is there is a lot of camaraderie," said Hossler, dermatology program director at Geisinger. "We all work together to make each other better and we also compete when we work out, but always in a friendly way," Hossler, of Danville, said.
He said students include teachers, truck drivers and students. They come from Mount Carmel, Catawissa, Danville and Northumberland areas. Hossler has been doing CrossFit for four years.
"I'm probably in the best shape of my life at 40," he said. "You learn what your body is capable of doing," he said.
Chandler, of Northumberland, has been involved with CrossFit for two years and started because of Fasold, who is her sister. "I was a stay-at-home mom and tried it and I was hooked," Chandler said. She said it is mental and physical exercise.
She coaches adults in the morning and coaches kids classes, including football players and wrestlers and "kids who want to get off the couch." The kids' classes are called Iron Kids of Danville.
Fasold, an X-ray technician in radiology, started CrossFit three years ago. "One of my doctors said to come and try it and a co-worker and I tried it and I really liked the way I felt afterward," said Fasold, of Northumberland, who has lost 75 pounds.
"You look at some workouts and say there's no way I can do that but I just did that," she said of CrossFit, which is "a good motivation to make good decisions."
She said they do functional movements for life such as picking things up and putting them on a shelf above your head and running and not getting winded.
Hagerman, who is retired from the Army, got into crossfit to recover after being hurt while in the military. He said people learn to push themselves to what they are capable of. "Everybody helps each other inside and outside of the gym," said Hagerman, who previously coached CrossFit in Lewisburg.
Hagerman, also an occupational therapy assistant, said older people can benefit from the program through joint lubrication and increasing bone density.
There are adult classes at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; Iron Kids classes at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and adult classes at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Tot classes are at 9:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are kids classes at 9 a.m. Saturdays and a free trial at 10 a.m. Saturdays for "anyone to come and see what it's like," Hagerman said.