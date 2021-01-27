DANVILLE — The Danville Area School District has partnered with the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) eToole Virtual Learning program to create professional development opportunities and resources to support teachers, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
Boyle said two members of the Danville online learning faculty, Jessica Adams and Christy Worhach, have engaged in professional learning communities supporting instruction, technology and ongoing training as part of the CSIU’s Online Learning Project. This work also involved CSIU eToole Virtual Learning member districts Benton, Mifflinburg and Milton, the eToole director of online learning, the eToole technical support team and education consultants. This project resulted in the creation of an online learning skills checklist and a training manual to support teachers, students and families across the Central Susquehanna Valley.
More information on the CSIU’s online education solutions can be found on the eToole Virtual learning webpage link (https://www.csiu.org/Page/2460) or the Danville E-Learning webpage (https://www.danville.k12.pa.us/Domain/419).