DANVILLE — Curbside service at the Thomas Beaver Free Library is now open for items that are reserved in advance. Make a reservation through the library's online catalog, send an email to tbflstaff@ptd.net, or call 570-275-4180. More information is available online at https://sites.google.com/view/curbsidepickup/home or by calling 570-275-4180.
Summer Learning will take place this summer but will look very different. It's not just for kids anymore. Library staff is happy to announce their first-ever online, all-ages, summer reading program. Look for more details next week for Our Community Reads & Learns — Summer 2020. A goal of 3,000 books read has been set.
Stay up-to-date with all the happenings at TBFL on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ThomasBeaverFreeLibrary/