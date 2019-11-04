DANVILLE — It may be a few weeks until the cause of death is known of a 59-year-old Danville man, according to Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis.
Mattis said Monday she and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn await further results of tests on the body of Thomas Roney Sr., who was found dead Friday morning in his third-floor apartment at 1064 Mill St.
"Further investigation and studies are required for the investigation into this case," Lynn said Monday. Lynn's office is heading the investigation.
An autopsy was done Saturday, but didn't show how Roney died, Mattis said.
A building maintenance worker found Roney dead.
Danville police responded along with Lynn and later a state police forensic unit from Montoursville.
Roney had a history of drug use and had been charged in the past.
On May 9, 2015, Danville police got a call about Roney and administered Narcan to revive him from an apparent heroin overdose after he was found lying unresponsive on his kitchen floor.
He later pleaded guilty to possessing a syringe wrapped in a blue handkerchief before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who sentenced him to one year's probation and the cost of prosecution.
Roney pleaded guilty in January 2016 to disorderly conduct for threatening to kill police when they took him to jail on charges of punching and scratching another man in November 2015. At that time, Shrawder put him on probation for one year and ordered him to pay $340 in court costs.