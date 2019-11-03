The body found in a Danville apartment on Friday morning was that of Thomas Roney Sr., 59, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis confirmed on Sunday.
Mattis said an autopsy performed on Saturday did not determine how Roney died.
"We do not have a cause yet," the district attorney said.
She said that sometimes after an autopsy other tests, such as toxicology tests, must be performed. She said those results generally take a few weeks to come in.
Mattis would not say if there was any suspicion of foul play surrounding Roney's death.
"Certainly, law enforcement will continue to investigate," she said. "It's an open investigation."
A building maintenance worker found Roney found dead in his third-floor apartment at 1064 Mill St. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn was called to the scene at 9:26 a.m. Danville police and a Danville ambulance were also at the scene.
A forensic unit from state police at Montoursville arrived at about 11:30 a.m.
Lynn's office is leading the investigation, he said on Friday. He could not be reached for comment on Sunday.
Roney has a history of drug use and has faced drug charges in the past. Most recently, in May 2015, Danville Ambulance personnel called to his Center Street residence administered Narcan to revive Roney, who was lying unresponsive on his kitchen floor, according to newspaper archives. After he was placed on a stretcher, police observed a syringe on the floor.
County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sentenced Roney to one year’s probation and the cost of prosecution two months later, but he was returned to the county jail on a parole violation.
In January 2016, Roney pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he threatened to kill police when they took him to jail on charges of punching and scratching another man the previous November. Shrawder placed him on one year’s probation and ordered him to pay $340 in court costs. His probation was concurrent with probation he was serving.